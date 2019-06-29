Is AIB considering facial recognition for when you walk into a branch? Adrian sits down for a wide-ranging chat with the CIO of Ireland’s biggest bank about its imminent plans.

The Big Tech Show: Take it to the bank: AIB’s CIO comes clean

Tim Hynes also assesses the risk from ‘challenger’ banks such as Revolut, while asserting that AIB’s 200 physical branches still “wash their face”, even in an era where so many payments are going cashless.

And the two talk in depth about security challenges that banks – and many major companies—face.

Tim was also in studio to discuss AIB’s sponsorship of ‘Techies for Temple Street’ the annual event that raises thousands for Temple Street Childrens’ Hospital.

Online Editors