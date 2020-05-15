The Big Tech Show: Startup survival and thermal cameras

In a packed episode this week, Adrian asks whether the gold rush for back-to-work thermal cameras in Ireland is warranted and looks at how startups are coping with life under pandemic conditions.

Thermal cameras are being painted as a key tech enabler to get Ireland moving again, from airports and hospitals to ordinary businesses. But TCD’s Dr Seamus O’Shaughnessy explains their limitations to Adrian in plain English.



Then the founder and chief executive of one of Ireland’s most successful indigenous software firms, Phorest, tells Adrian about startup struggles during the current lockdown.



He also explains how his company’s technology is helping hundreds of hairdressers in Germany to re-open safely.



The Big Tech Show is in association with Fidelity Investments.





Online Editors