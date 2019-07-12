-
The Big Tech Show: Robot love
This week Adrian talks to Justin McLeod, the founder and chief executive of the dating app Hinge, which claims to be the fastest-growing such app in Ireland and the UK.
As well as recounting his own dramatic love, McLeod talks about algorithms, safety, age verification and what works best for those using dating apps.
Online Editors