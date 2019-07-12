Business Technology

Friday 12 July 2019

The Big Tech Show: Robot love

Justin McLeod, the founder and chief executive of the dating app Hinge
Justin McLeod, the founder and chief executive of the dating app Hinge
Adrian Weckler

Adrian Weckler

This week Adrian talks to Justin McLeod, the founder and chief executive of the dating app Hinge, which claims to be the fastest-growing such app in Ireland and the UK.

As well as recounting his own dramatic love, McLeod talks about algorithms, safety, age verification and what works best for those using dating apps.

Online Editors

Also in Business