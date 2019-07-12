The Big Tech Show: Robot love

Independent.ie

This week Adrian talks to Justin McLeod, the founder and chief executive of the dating app Hinge, which claims to be the fastest-growing such app in Ireland and the UK.

https://www.independent.ie/business/technology/the-big-tech-show-robot-love-38306158.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article38306156.ece/65cb2/AUTOCROP/h342/justin-mcleod-2.jpg