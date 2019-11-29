The Big Tech Show: Post-founder depression

How do you cope when your startup fails?

The issue of mental health among founders isn’t widely discussed.

This week, Adrian talks to Eamon Leonard, the popular Irish startup founder who found it tough going after one of his companies failed.

Eamon talks candidly and honestly about the difficulties he had when things didn’t work out.

He also talks about the new company he has co-founded, Boundless, and recounts the eye-opening tale of how he was ripped off by fraudsters when trying to buy equipment for a side-business making whiskey.

Online Editors