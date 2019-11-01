In what he says will be his last wide-ranging Irish interview “for two years”, Paddy Cosgrave speaks at length and in-depth about his business, his politics and his thoughts about the future.

The Big Tech Show - Paddy Cosgrave takes an Irish media break - but not before letting off a little more steam

The Web Summit is still growing and is quite profitable, while sister events Collision and Rise are also expanding.

Paddy reveals some of the background as to why he has campaigned against tax lawyers and an “unjust” economic system in Ireland.

He also answers the allegation that he is adopting a double standard with regard to some of his stances, in relation to what he does with his own companies.

This is a must-listen interview for anyone interested in the Web Summit founder.

