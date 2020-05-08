The Big Tech Show: Mike Feerick interview - why the pandemic’s shift to online learning should kill colleges

This week, Adrian talks to Alison.com founder Mike Feerick, who runs one of Europe’s biggest online learning platforms with 15m registered users.

Telling Adrian that April brought 600,000 new registrants to his site, Mike explains why the writing is on the wall for universities which are “too expensive” and “out of date”.

“Most employers just want to know that you can do a particular job,” he says from his Galway base. “I loved being at Harvard but it was for the people I met there, not the actual learning material.”

The Big Tech Show is in association with Fidelity Investments.

Online Editors