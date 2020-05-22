The Big Tech Show: Do Irish startups deserve help during the lockdown? The view from MIT

This week, Adrian talks to Jonathan Ruane, lecturer in global economics and management at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), adjunct professor at TCD and a previous co-founder of Eventovate, which he sold in 2016.

Do Irish startups deserve a handout from the state? Or should it be considered a handup?

After all, aren’t startups supposed to define a bootstrapping and disruptive culture?

The two also tackle some much broader contextual issues around the culture behind startups and funding - from anti-intellectualism to why inheritance tax should be increased to spur more innovation.

It’s a fascinating diversion into some of the deeper issues behind the daily debates that normally make up the bulk of discussions on the topic.

The Big Tech Show is in association with Fidelity

Online Editors