The Big Tech Show: Destruction and rebirth: what to expect in 2019

From the demise of Facebook among younger people to the death of DSLR cameras and Amazon’s destruction of high street retail, Adrian looks at what to expect in the year ahead.

He’s joined by Patrick Walsh, founder of the coworking space, Dogpatch Labs in Dublin. Along the way, they also discuss why people are turning off traditional offices and whether alternatives, such as Ludgate and Republic Of Work in Cork, Portershed in Galway and HQ in Tralee will mop up the business of hosting growing tech firms.

This is the 52nd Big Tech Show podcast of 2018 – a big thank you to all our listeners for tuning in over the year.

Online Editors