The Big Tech Show: Celeb-bait, scams and the encryption debate

This week, Adrian dives into the murky, colourful world of online fraud, scams and cyber security.

He and security expert Brian Honan look at the latest threats, occasionally getting side-tracked by the pros and cons of encryption, password managers and just how famous an Irish celebrity you have to be for your face to be illegally attached to diet pills or cryptocurrency scams.



They also look at resources in place in Ireland to fight cybercrime and whether more is required.



The Big Tech Show is in association with Fidelity Investments.





