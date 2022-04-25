Elon Musk clinched a deal to buy Twitter Inc for $44 billion cash on Monday in a transaction that will shift control of the social media platform populated by millions of users and global leaders to the world's richest person.

The deal has raised concerns over the direction of the platform, which Musk has said he will use to promote “free speech”. US Republicans have cheered the move, with speculation former president Donald Trump and other banned activists will be allowed back on, although Trump has said he will not return.

The company has ‘locked down’ non-essential changes to the platform in an attempt to prevent disgruntled employees trying to sabotage it.

It is a seminal moment for the 16-year-old company that emerged as one of the world's most influential public squares and now faces a string of challenges.

Discussions over the deal, which last week appeared uncertain, accelerated over the weekend after Musk wooed Twitter shareholders with financing details of his offer.

Under pressure, Twitter started negotiating with Musk to buy the company at the proposed $54.20 per share price.

"Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated," Musk said in a statement.

Musk celebrated with his first tweet since the deal was reported.

Shares rose 6% following the news to $51.90. The deal represents a near 40% premium to the closing price the day before Musk disclosed he had bought a more than 9% stake. Even so, the offer is below the $70 range where Twitter was trading last year.

On Monday, Musk told his more than 80 million followers that the company has tremendous potential and he wanted to make it better by adding new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust and defeat spam bots.

"I think if the company were given enough time to transform, we would have made substantially more than what Musk is currently offering," said Jonathan Boyar, managing director at Boyar Value Group, which holds a stake in Twitter.

However, he added, "this transaction reinforces our belief that if the public markets do not properly value a company, an acquirer eventually will."

Musk's move continues a tradition of billionaires buying control of influential media platforms that include Rupert Murdoch's takeover of the New York Post in 1976 and the Wall Street Journal in 2007 and Jeff Bezos' 2013 acquisition of the Washington Post.

The transaction was approved by the board and is now subject to a shareholder vote. No regulatory hurdles are expected, analysts said.

Daniel Ives, an analyst at Wedbush, said the company's board of directors had its back "against the wall" once Musk detailed his financing package and no other bidders or white knights emerged.

In a prepared statement the company said Musk secured $25.5 billion of debt and margin loan financing and is providing a $21 billion equity commitment.

It was not immediately clear what the breakup fee would be or who would run the new company.

Twitter's outsized importance as a mouthpiece for politicians, political dissidents and activists belies its relatively small size.

Although it is only about a tenth of the size of far larger social media platforms like Meta Platforms Inc's Facebook, it has been credited with helping spawn the Arab Spring uprising and accused of playing a role in the Jan. 6, 2021, storming of the U.S. Capitol.

After Twitter banned former President Donald Trump over concerns around incitement of violence following last year's U.S. Capitol attack by his supporters, Musk tweeted: "A lot of people are going to be super unhappy with West Coast high tech as the de facto arbiter of free speech."

Republicans on Monday cheered the news of a possible Musk buyout of Twitter, betting on Trump's reinstatement on the service.

Trump, whose company is building a rival to Twitter called Truth Social, said he will not return to Twitter, according to a Fox News interview.

Trump told Fox News that he will formally join his own Truth Social startup over the next seven days, as planned.

"I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on Truth," Trump told Fox News. "I hope Elon buys Twitter because he'll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on Truth," Trump said.

The White House declined on Monday to comment on Musk's deal, but said that President Joe Biden has long been concerned about the power of social media platforms. â€‹ "Our concerns are not new," said White House spokesperson Jen Psaki, adding that the platforms need to be held accountable. "The president has long talked about his concerns about the power of social media platforms, including Twitter and others, to spread misinformation."

Twitter locked down changes to its social networking platform through Friday after accepting the $44 billion bid from Musk, making it harder for employees to make unauthorised changes, according to people familiar with the matter.

For now, Twitter won't allow product updates unless they're business-critical.

Product changes will require approval from a vice president, the people said. Twitter imposed the temporary ban to keep employees who may be miffed about the deal from "going rogue," according to one of the people.

The move underscores Twitter's bumpy road ahead as it transitions from a publicly held company to a private one owned by the controversial billionaire. Many of the company's employees have been agitated about the idea of Musk taking charge and what changes may come.

Musk (50) is a prolific tweeter and has shared many ideas for the platform, including everything from adding an edit button to turning Twitter's San Francisco headquarters into a homeless shelter.

Twitter has previously instituted freezes to its code ahead of key events, such as the Super Bowl, to ensure continuity on the platform and prevent mistakes appearing.