Tesco Mobile to refund 27,500 customers who were wrongly charged

Tesco Mobile is to refund 27,500 of its customers after wrongly imposing €388,000 in charges, according to the telecoms regulator, Comreg.

The operator, which has 428,000 Irish mobile customers, imposed ‘post-cancellation charges’ on a portion of its customers.

Affected customers are now getting emails from Tesco Mobile with a voucher that can be redeemed for cash at Payzone retailers within 90 days.

Tesco Mobile investigated the issue itself after seeing the telecoms watchdog make Virgin Media refund 107,000 of its own television and broadband customers €3m in post-cancellation fees last December.

“On its own initiative, Tesco Mobile Ireland has undertaken a review of its billing system to determine whether its customers were being charged for services beyond the cancellation of their contracts,” Comreg said in a statement.

“As a result of the review, in May 2021 Tesco Mobile advised ComReg that 27,500 customers were impacted by the charging of post-cancellation charges to a value of €388,000. Tesco Mobile has committed to refund all affected customers.”

Comreg has warned other operators that they need to check that they’re not overcharging or withholding improperly-levied fees. In its statement, it said that Virgin Media had not “proactively” refunded customers but had “kept these monies as credits on inactive accounts and would only issue a refund if a customer requested it”.



