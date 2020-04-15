| 1.7°C Dublin

Telecoms firms unite to ease bill pressure

Minister Richard Bruton

Adrian Weckler

Irish telecoms firms say they will give customers slack on bills and data limits during the lockdown.

The four big providers - Eir, Vodafone, Three and Virgin -say they will ease restrictions on 'fair use' limits applied to broadband and mobile data packages. Customers facing difficulties paying bills will also be given additional leeway, the operators say.

Other players, such as Sky, Tesco Mobile and Pure Telecom, have also signed up to the overarching commitment, which was proposed by Communications Minister Richard Bruton. The operators also say they will discount access to healthcare and educational websites from being counted for data limits.