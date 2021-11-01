Tech tribes: 13 Web Summit types you’ll meet in Lisbon

The Web Summit is back in physical form for the first time in two years

The Web Summit is back. But for those navigating the halls, who is who? Can you tell the grifters from the star founders? Or the senior VCs from the doomy soothsayers? From Lisbon, Adrian Weckler offers this cheat sheet at how to recognise, approach or avoid the different tech tribes.

……

1. THE PERENNIAL STARTUP TRIER

There because: this seventh startup might be the one

Wears: t-shirt, v-neck sweater, cheerful shoes, Fitbit

How to spot: in everyone’s Web Summit app messaging looking to ‘connect’

How to approach: be within 100 metres and breathing

Most likely to say: “I’m hoping to raise a round in six months”

Least likely to say: “I can’t do that”

Secret: owes property developer uncle €55,000 from third startup attempt

…..

2. THE CIVIL SERVANT ON TOUR

There because: ‘tech’ and ‘hub’ and ‘interactive future’

Wears: whatever was in Marks & Spencer’s last January

How to spot: phone keeps dinging for texts and Whatsapps

How to approach: ‘I specialise in stakeholder accessibility tech’

Most likely to say: “Do you have a card?”

Least likely to say: “We’ll have that done in six months”

Secret: has written an anthology of poetry

…..

3. THE JOURNO

There because: collision of US tech, EU regulators and local founders getting tipsy

Wears: jeans, crap shoes, almost-dead jacket

How to spot: look like they just rolled out of bed

How to approach: ‘I heard a rumour’

Most likely to say: “Is there free coffee here?”

Least likely to say: “I’ll see you bright and early”

Secret: Hoping someone here offers them a job

.….

4. THE SENIOR VC

Wears: discreet sleeveless puffa or woolen hoodie (men), Ralph Lauren jeans, €700 glass frames, short hair and clean-shaven (men); expensive boutique jacket (women), soft shoes

How to spot: leather MacBook Air sleeve

How to approach: only doable if you already have an exit

Most likely to say: “I don’t work weekends”

Least likely to say: “Email me”

Secret: Works weekends

…..

5. THE JUNIOR VC

There because: ‘hustle’

Wears: anything with a high-end American brand, Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar

How to spot: the gym-fittest person in the room

How to approach: act like you’re the central focus of another crowd

Most likely to say: “Sounds great”

Least likely to say: “No”

Secret: never been to US

…..

6. THE EUROTRASH VC

There because: needs to diversify from cosmetics and petroleum

Wears: Cartier watch, blue jacket, pink shirt, colour-framed glasses (men and women),

How to spot: two or three shirt buttons open, gesticulating

How to approach: wear anything with gold

Most likely to say: “Where’s my assistant?”

Least likely to say: “Yes, but is it W3C compliant?”

…..

7. THE CELEBRITY TECH SOOTHSAYER

There because: wants to remind us all of the uncomfortable truth

Wears: Clarks shoes, shirt and jumper

How to spot: sitting alone in a corner with a copy of The Economist

How to approach: ‘About the premise of your book…’

Secret: thesis rejected by Cambridge

Most likely to say: “Everything you’re reading is completely wrong.”

Least likely to say: “Hi there!”

…..

8. THE EU REGULATOR

There because: ‘big tech’

Wears: Scandi work casual

How to spot: thronged by wire reporters

How to approach: say ‘Facebook’ three times

Most likely to say: “Unfair”

Least likely to say: “I love this technology”

Secret: is already eyeing post-regulatory board membership of giant US firm

…..

9. THE CRYPTO GUY

There because: ‘decentralised future’

Wears: open zip-up hoodie

How to spot: on the floor glued to a €4,000 Windows laptop

How to approach: say you hate stablecoins

Most likely to say: “NFT… Opensea”

Least likely to say: “Good value”

Secret: lost almost everything in a Chinese cryptoheist

…..

10. THE TELCO EXECUTIVE

There because: ‘we’re in tech, too’

Wears: tieless suit (must be navy) or work dress

How to spot: acts like a real estate agent

How to approach: wear deep fake tan

Most likely to say: ‘5G plus’

Least likely to say: ‘We’ve found a way to stop your scam calls and texts’

Secret: doesn’t understand anything (s)he sees at Web Summit

…..

11. THE NIGHT SUMMIT PARTY ANIMAL

There because: beer

Wears: whatever jeans and sweatshirt were to hand

How to spot: beer in hand, glassy-eyed grin

How to approach: have a spare beer

Most likely to say: “hawww haw haw haw. Yeah! Hawww haw haw”

Least likely to say: “Better get an early night.”

Secret: classically trained pianist

…..

12. THE BEGRUDGER

There because: FOMO

Wears: anything from the TK Maxx rack

How to spot: looking around crossly

How to approach: wear a 90s band tshirt

Secret: had three patent applications turned down

Most likely to say: “So f***ing lame”

Least likely to say: “Hey, I’ve an idea”

…..

13. THE GRIFTER

There because: €, £ and $

Wears: fashion runners he saw on an Instagram account

How to spot: talks a little too close to you

How to approach: best not to

Most likely to say: “We’re going big on this in the next few months’

Least likely to say: “Let me get that drinks bill”

Secret: Disqualified as a company director in 2009 for fraud



