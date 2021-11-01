Tech tribes: 13 Web Summit types you’ll meet in Lisbon

From VCs and EU regulators to startup stars and crypto-grifters, here’s how to recognise some of the different tech tribes at this year’s Web Summit.
The Web Summit is back. But for those navigating the halls, who is who? Can you tell the grifters from the star founders? Or the senior VCs from the doomy soothsayers? From Lisbon, Adrian Weckler offers this cheat sheet at how to recognise, approach or avoid the different tech tribes.
……
1. THE PERENNIAL STARTUP TRIER
There because: this seventh startup might be the one
Wears: t-shirt, v-neck sweater, cheerful shoes, Fitbit
How to spot: in everyone’s Web Summit app messaging looking to ‘connect’
How to approach: be within 100 metres and breathing
Most likely to say: “I’m hoping to raise a round in six months”
Least likely to say: “I can’t do that”
Secret: owes property developer uncle €55,000 from third startup attempt
…..
2. THE CIVIL SERVANT ON TOUR
There because: ‘tech’ and ‘hub’ and ‘interactive future’
Wears: whatever was in Marks & Spencer’s last January
How to spot: phone keeps dinging for texts and Whatsapps
How to approach: ‘I specialise in stakeholder accessibility tech’
Most likely to say: “Do you have a card?”
Least likely to say: “We’ll have that done in six months”
Secret: has written an anthology of poetry
…..
3. THE JOURNO
There because: collision of US tech, EU regulators and local founders getting tipsy
Wears: jeans, crap shoes, almost-dead jacket
How to spot: look like they just rolled out of bed
How to approach: ‘I heard a rumour’
Most likely to say: “Is there free coffee here?”
Least likely to say: “I’ll see you bright and early”
Secret: Hoping someone here offers them a job
.….
4. THE SENIOR VC
Wears: discreet sleeveless puffa or woolen hoodie (men), Ralph Lauren jeans, €700 glass frames, short hair and clean-shaven (men); expensive boutique jacket (women), soft shoes
How to spot: leather MacBook Air sleeve
How to approach: only doable if you already have an exit
Most likely to say: “I don’t work weekends”
Least likely to say: “Email me”
Secret: Works weekends
…..
5. THE JUNIOR VC
There because: ‘hustle’
Wears: anything with a high-end American brand, Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar
How to spot: the gym-fittest person in the room
How to approach: act like you’re the central focus of another crowd
Most likely to say: “Sounds great”
Least likely to say: “No”
Secret: never been to US
…..
6. THE EUROTRASH VC
There because: needs to diversify from cosmetics and petroleum
Wears: Cartier watch, blue jacket, pink shirt, colour-framed glasses (men and women),
How to spot: two or three shirt buttons open, gesticulating
How to approach: wear anything with gold
Most likely to say: “Where’s my assistant?”
Least likely to say: “Yes, but is it W3C compliant?”
…..
7. THE CELEBRITY TECH SOOTHSAYER
There because: wants to remind us all of the uncomfortable truth
Wears: Clarks shoes, shirt and jumper
How to spot: sitting alone in a corner with a copy of The Economist
How to approach: ‘About the premise of your book…’
Secret: thesis rejected by Cambridge
Most likely to say: “Everything you’re reading is completely wrong.”
Least likely to say: “Hi there!”
…..
8. THE EU REGULATOR
There because: ‘big tech’
Wears: Scandi work casual
How to spot: thronged by wire reporters
How to approach: say ‘Facebook’ three times
Most likely to say: “Unfair”
Least likely to say: “I love this technology”
Secret: is already eyeing post-regulatory board membership of giant US firm
…..
9. THE CRYPTO GUY
There because: ‘decentralised future’
Wears: open zip-up hoodie
How to spot: on the floor glued to a €4,000 Windows laptop
How to approach: say you hate stablecoins
Most likely to say: “NFT… Opensea”
Least likely to say: “Good value”
Secret: lost almost everything in a Chinese cryptoheist
…..
10. THE TELCO EXECUTIVE
There because: ‘we’re in tech, too’
Wears: tieless suit (must be navy) or work dress
How to spot: acts like a real estate agent
How to approach: wear deep fake tan
Most likely to say: ‘5G plus’
Least likely to say: ‘We’ve found a way to stop your scam calls and texts’
Secret: doesn’t understand anything (s)he sees at Web Summit
…..
11. THE NIGHT SUMMIT PARTY ANIMAL
There because: beer
Wears: whatever jeans and sweatshirt were to hand
How to spot: beer in hand, glassy-eyed grin
How to approach: have a spare beer
Most likely to say: “hawww haw haw haw. Yeah! Hawww haw haw”
Least likely to say: “Better get an early night.”
Secret: classically trained pianist
…..
12. THE BEGRUDGER
There because: FOMO
Wears: anything from the TK Maxx rack
How to spot: looking around crossly
How to approach: wear a 90s band tshirt
Secret: had three patent applications turned down
Most likely to say: “So f***ing lame”
Least likely to say: “Hey, I’ve an idea”
…..
13. THE GRIFTER
There because: €, £ and $
Wears: fashion runners he saw on an Instagram account
How to spot: talks a little too close to you
How to approach: best not to
Most likely to say: “We’re going big on this in the next few months’
Least likely to say: “Let me get that drinks bill”
Secret: Disqualified as a company director in 2009 for fraud