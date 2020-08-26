Tech review: New Fitbit Sense promises it all with Google Assistant, stress management and heart condition sensor

Fitbit has launched two new fitness smartwatches and an updated fitness tracker.

Its flagship device is a new €329 model called the Fitbit Sense, which includes a yet-to-be-approved ECG sensor, an anti-stress electrodermal activity (‘EDA’) sensor and a wrist skin temperature sensor.

Fitbit says that this will have around six days’ battery life between charges, although this will almost certainly be lower if the device’s on-board GPS is used.

The Sense has a microphone and a speaker, meaning that you can make or take calls on it (through an Android phone) if your handset is within its Bluetooth range.

Those who sign up to Fitbit Premium now also get to track their heart rate “variability”, their breathing rate, skin temperature variation and other metrics.

Although Fitbit is positioning the Sense as its major flagship release, it has also released the €229 Versa 3, which looks like it could be the most popular of the company’s new products.

The Versa 3 includes Google Assistant as well as Amazon Alexa as well as built-in GPS and the ability to store and play songs from some services (like Deezer) offline (although it can only stream Spotify through your phone).

It’s swim-proof to 50 metres and has a microphone and speaker, allowing it make and take calls through an Android phone. Fitbit Pay is onboard, too.

All of these features are available on the Fitbit Sense, but being cheaper by €100 may give the Versa 3 the popular edge.

Fitbit is also touting ranges of fashion bands from the likes of Pendleton and Victor Glemaud for the Versa 3.

Lastly, there’s a new €99 Fitbit Inspire 2 tracker aimed at being a minimalist, more focused fitness tracker. The advantage here is a more discreet size and better battery life (up to 10 days, according to Fitbit). As well as workouts, steps and swimming, it gives you sleep tools, heart rate tracking, menstrual health tracking and a host of other functions. You calso get a one-year free trial of Fitbit Premium (worth €79) with it, which is almost as much as the cost of the device itself.

The devices go on sale on September 1st from Fitbit.com or Harvey Norman.

