Tech, morality and the Paddy tax - Cosgrave looks to a fresh future

Thus did Paddy Cosgrave, co-founder of one of the world's biggest tech conference companies and lately a thorn in the side of Irish tax accountants, discover the following paragraph under his Wikipedia entry this week.

"He has engaged in attacks against Ireland and its tax system, an attack which is a joke since Amaranthine, an investment fund set up by Mr Cosgrave with other Web Summit founders, is based in California, but registered for tax purposes in Delaware, an effective tax shelter."

Cosgrave thinks he knows who the culprit is (an institutional body, he privately says). But right now, he has bigger things to think about.

Next week, his Web Summit will host 70,000 tech, business and media types in Lisbon. Most of the world's heavyweight tech companies will be there, either speaking, deal-making or recruiting.

It includes Edward Snowden and Tony Blair. Even Eric Cantona is speaking. It is an A-list international event.

While in Ireland Cosgrave may be associated with the persona of an enfant terrible who cannot resist having potshots at politicians, property companies and tax institutions, abroad he is largely a background figure to an increasingly giant tech event company.

That enterprise shows little sign of plateauing yet. The Web Summit's sister conference in the US, Collision, is now growing more quickly than the original brand. A third major conference in Hong Kong, Rise, is also now settled.

Those events, together with others in the works, are globally run from a campus in Rathmines with almost 200 people.

The scope of the conferences has expanded too. While tech is still the predominant theme, car brands are among the biggest stands. Professional sport is also a growing part of the business.

The whole thing is majority-owned by Cosgrave himself. Its last set of accounts (for 2017) showed a profit of just under €4m on revenue approaching €30m.

According to Cosgrave, it has received two approaches in the past five years for sums varying from €150m to €250m, both of which were turned down.

In summary, Cosgrave has a profitable international business that is still expanding, with little or no debt.

Even still, the 36-year-old says that he believes in a "moral" duty to highlight issues he feels are unfair or damaging to Ireland's interests and international reputation. Tax and property laws are the main focus. As his Twitter jabs attest, Cosgrave believes that the Irish system is rigged in favour of a few hundred white-collar firms, and against entrepreneurs, taxpayers and EU allies.

He says that while this pulpiteering does not do him any favours personally or professionally, it has always been part of his make-up.

A few days ahead of the Web Summit's kick-off, I sat down with Cosgrave to talk about tech, conferences and other things.

Adrian Weckler (AW): You've had two buyout bids, one for €150m and another for €250m, right?

Paddy Cosgrave (PC): Yes, over time. In 2014, a company that's now quite successful and is a publicly listed event and trade show conference company set aside €150m to buy Web Summit, and we just weren't interested.

They pivoted and bought a fintech conference in the US for $140m (€125m).

That was considerably smaller than Web Summit but still probably a good acquisition. From the start, since 2010, investors in different guises have been offering to invest. And for a range of different reasons, we've always said no.

AW: Was it about control? One reason sometimes articulated by founders for not taking external capital is that they think it might dilute their own control. Would that have been a factor for you?

PC: To a point. But, in truth, as any company scales, unless the reins are distributed across a team, I don't think that's a great way to run a company.

As you build a team, the reins pass from singular founders to a more distributed model. And if that's not happening, I think that's just naivety. The cult of the founder, I think, is a very dangerous thing.

AW: Are you not, to some degree, a beneficiary of the cult of the founder? When the Web Summit is written about in Ireland, it's frequently with the strap line 'Paddy Cosgrave's Web Summit'.

PC: Not anywhere else, though [outside Ireland]. Nobody really cares. Sure, we've used the media, or rather we've availed of media moments. For the most part, that has been to drive recruitment. We're not selling tickets off the back of doing media in Ireland, because Ireland represents less than 1pc of our revenue. But Ireland is the major market where we hire people.

Some 70,000 Irish people have applied to work at Web Summit at this point. That's nearly one in every 30 or 40 people working in the country. A lot of that awareness is driven by media.

AW: Was that what the whole Trinity degree controversy thing (where Web Summit advertised a position that required a first-class university degree except from Trinity, where a 2.1 degree would suffice) was really about?

And did you figure that there'd be a kerfuffle that might ultimately help recruitment?

PC: At the time, it seemed that I couldn't walk down the street without people telling me I should be ashamed of myself.

But what happened was that we ended up getting 10,000 CVs within about a week. There was a weird second-order effect where a lot of young people who had first-class degrees in all sorts of things from all sorts of ITs and universities in Ireland just started applying for jobs with us. They thought that it must be somewhere really smart people wanted to work. Suddenly, Web Summit was on the map. Today, the most represented university at Web Summit is DCU. I don't know if you can infer anything from that, though.

AW: One of the conferences you brought back to Dublin last year was MoneyConf. And then it was pulled, folded back into Web Summit. Was that a problem with fintech sector economics or Dublin as a location?

PC: What happened was that our fintech partners, as well as a lot of the banks, were more interested in paying a higher premium to be at Web Summit to sell to people outside of the fintech sector. They were happy to pay three times more per square metre at Web Summit than at a stand-alone MoneyConf, even though that was successful in its own right.

AW: To come back to that Wikipedia barb, which essentially was a crack at you for criticising tax policy here, while availing of beneficial tax structures for your own business, what do you think about that?

PC: The tax loopholes that I've been talking about for six months... I didn't think people were taking it seriously. So I wondered whether there was a way to highlight this. These tax loopholes are not in the national interest. They are absolutely in the interest of a very small professional class and associated advisers, who mostly operate in Dublin.

They've done incredibly well out of our FDI (foreign direct investment) model. And that's a model which is a sacred cow that you can't attack.

What's been happening is that the amount of money washing through the economy has gone through the roof.

That's putting the country at unnecessary levels of risk because we're now kind of at a loggerheads with some major economies elsewhere in the world.

It's about other large nations, as well as organisations like the OECD, reading us the riot act and saying to us, 'you've been running this game for a number of decades and now it's become egregious'.

It's about a lot of angry people on the streets all over the world at this point who are wondering where all the money that used to pay for their health systems is, and where the money is that used to pay to keep the roads in good repair and used to pay for their school systems.

It's disappearing. The burden of taxation is shifting overwhelmingly on to working people, while the wealthiest in our societies across Europe are paying less.

It's really pulling apart the fabric of the European model. We're going to need to switch this thing off in Ireland.

AW: OK, but what of the second part of that Wikipedia writer's criticism? That you lay into such tax avoidance systems but will avail of it yourself?

PC: Well, I don't believe in a two-tier health system but I have private health insurance. I think private schools should not be subsidised by the State, yet I will send my kids to a private school. I'm not going to sacrifice myself or my own children, or my company, on the altar of my own personal beliefs. I've a responsibility to ensure my company remains competitive compared to all the other companies that we compete with. And if the rules are overwhelmingly geared in one particular direction, I'm going to avail of those rules at the same time as I'm campaigning.

AW: But isn't that the same attitude that the big companies who are using those rules here at the moment have?

PC: Oh, sure. I don't criticise the companies. I think the companies have a fiduciary responsibility to maximise shareholder return. Nothing they're doing is illegal. My focus, if you look at the property tax issues, has not been on the property funds. It has instead been on the people that can change legislation that will shut the doors which allow these property funds to avail of those loopholes.

AW: Do you view yourself as left wing?

PC: Yeah, sure. But it depends on the issues. A lot of my ideas with regard to property would be considered right of centre in Germany.

The policies in Germany that are pushed by the business groups are designed to reduce the cost of housing to be as low as possible. And for some reason, that's considered to be anti-business in Ireland.

I think it's very pro-business to reduce the cost of housing as low as possible.

AW: Why do you push these issues so strongly?

PC: When you're in a position of relative financial safety and you have some ability to influence people, I do feel there's some moral obligation to pursue policies that have really nothing to do with my company. If anything, some of the things I push have a net negative effect on the company's bottom line. They don't benefit me. It's based on moral grounds.

