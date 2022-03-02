You thought Wordle was hard? Here comes Quordle

Quordle is a new online puzzle inspired by popular word game Wordle.

Since Wordle first launched in October, it quickly became an Internet sensation, attracting millions of daily players who desperately try to guess a new five-letter word each day in no more than six attempts.

However, the addictive word game now has a new spin-off, and Quordle is even more challenging than its predecessor.

What is Quordle?

This spin-off is based on the concept of the original, and the same principles apply - each letter changes green if it’s in the right place or yellow if it’s included in the word but not in the right place, and grey if it is not included in the word at all.

However, there is a twist - instead of guessing one five-letter word, players have to guess four words simultaneously.

Players have nine tries to solve all four five-letter words, and each guess appears in all four fields.

Players have taken to Twitter to share their frustration about the difficulty of the game.

“What in the fresh hell is daily Quirdle,” one user tweeted.

Another wrote: “This is absolutely BRUTAL. Whoever made this needs to meet me outside right tf now. I will be returning daily for this game.”

A good strategy when playing Quordle is to try to guess all four words at the same time by eliminating as many letters from the alphabet as possible.

Who made it?

Quordle was developed by a group of Wordle fans.

An early prototype of the four-word game came from engineer David Mah in “a moment of evil and genius", according to Quordle creator Freddie Meyer.

Meyer then polished the code and built what he calls the “monstrous creation" fans get to enjoy today.

How can I play Quordle?

Players can access Quordle for free at Quordle.com.

The site offers two gameplay options, one of which is the Daily Quordle - like Wordle, it gives players only one chance each day to compete.

However, Quordle also offers players who want more the option to play an unlimited amount of practice games.

One player tweeted: “I posted my second daily quordle, I’M STARTING TO LOVE THIS GAME!!”

