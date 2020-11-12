| 10.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘The gaming world can be all-absorbing. You need to carve out time for family’

This Working Life – Sean McCafferty, chief operating officer, Hypixel Studios
In conversation with Mary McCarthy

Sean McCafferty, chief operating officer, Hypixel Studios with some character design from the Hytale game Expand

Close

Sean McCafferty, chief operating officer, Hypixel Studios with some character design from the Hytale game

Sean McCafferty, chief operating officer, Hypixel Studios with some character design from the Hytale game

Sean McCafferty, chief operating officer, Hypixel Studios with some character design from the Hytale game

Home base

My mother would say “Our Sean works with computers”.

I would say: “I help run a video game company in Derry; I keep an eye on recruitment, I interact with our various teams to help form the strategies for the games we make and the business we want to become.”

Privacy