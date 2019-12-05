The best tech gifts for Christmas 2019

1. Apple Watch Series 5

From €459

If you're an iPhone user and looking for a do-it-all smartwatch, this is really the best option you can get.

It is, by some distance, the most feature-packed smartwatch on the market. From paying for things in shops to using it as a boarding pass, to music and notifications, this is the top performer overall.

The most up-to-date model, the Series 5, adds a pivotal main feature that I find indispensable: an always-on display.

This means that you can glance at it without having to twist your wrist around to 'wake' it (which seems rude when in conversation), as is the case with previous Watch models. The display is dimmed, but still clearly visible; the actual brightness level on the dimmed display depends on the ambient light levels around it.

Having to wake the watch's display into life has been the thing that bugged me most about previous Apple Watch models. Glancing at it now without lifting or twisting my wrist makes it feel easier.

This should impact on battery life, but Apple has managed to bring to a bare minimum the amount of energy used in its dimmed mode, through the adjustment of the display's refresh rate down to 1Hz (from a high of 60Hz). Battery life, by the way, is around two days.

There are a couple of other upgrades worth noting. Its new built-in compass means the Watch now shows me which way I'm facing in Maps. I use this feature on the phone all the time when I'm trying to understand which way to go to get somewhere. It's also useful for health and fitness data. The Series 5 model extends SOS calls to 150 countries if you have one of the cellular versions, and it works with the fall detection feature.

Unfortunately, other than size, you won't have as much choice here as in the UK or other countries as to the material that your Watch is made of.

In larger markets, Apple sells aluminium, steel, titanium and ceramic versions.

In Ireland, it's just the aluminium model (the basic version). This has no effect whatsoever on the functionality of the Watch, simply its look and feel.

There is also still no deal in place with an Irish mobile operator to use a cellular version of the Watch, which is an ongoing sore. I don't have any good news yet on that front.

2. Garmin Fenix 6 Sapphire

€819 from Harvey Norman

If you're not too fussed about some of the more elaborate uses for a smartwatch and want to zero in on health and fitness, Garmin's Fenix 6 is hard to beat.

It's light, powerful, has plenty of storage, and relatively excellent battery life. If you're a runner, cyclist, swimmer or any variation thereof (triathlete, iron-man and so on), this defeats almost all comers.

I got well over 10 days on a single charge, although if you switch the GPS on, it will be closer to 24 hours (this is not a bad tally in comparative terms). The Sapphire version is tough as nails as well, with extra scratch-resistant glass.

Coming from Oled-screen smartwatches (such as Apple's Watch, Samsung's Gear or Huawei's GT), I appreciated the Fenix 6 Sapphire's always-on 1.3-inch display (which is slightly bigger than the Fenix 5's 1.2-inch display, despite being a tad thinner). However, the compromise you'll make is that the display has nothing like the brightness or punchiness of a conventional Oled smartwatch.

Even though there's a light you can turn on from one of the side buttons, the device's strong battery life simply wouldn't exist if it was a shiny, sharply contrasting display. It's not an issue, but it does mean that I needed to take a second look at the watch face to tell the time on occasion. On the other hand, anyone coming from a general smartwatch will love some of the Fenix's other features. It's a revelation to me to be able to download Spotify tracks and play them offline on a run or a walk, without having my phone with me.

In the modern style of tech brands creating two or three variants ('pro', 'max' and so on), there are several models in the Fenix 6 range. These are broken down into three physical sizes. Other than screen size, the main difference between the three sizes is battery life. The largest model (6X) reaches up to 21 days while the smaller (6S) variant gets up to only nine.

Huawei’s GT Watch 2

3. Huawei Watch GT 2

€249 from Currys

If you're looking for something that does a reasonably good job for health and fitness and has excellent battery life but also a bright Oled screen, Huawei's Watch GT 2 is surprising. This is a watch for those who want something with a superior display to a Fitbit and who don't quite need all of the apps that an Apple Watch gives you.

But it's also for someone who doesn't want to be bothered recharging their watch more than once every week.

In fact, mine usually lasted over 10 days between charges. For me, this is a very strong reason to consider this smartwatch, especially given its excellent, sharp, colourful 1.4-inch amoled display.

It comes in two sizes: 46mm and 42mm. The test model I had was the 46mm 'classic' version with a leather strap and metallic silver watch frame.

I'll admit that I did have to check that it was metal, as you might be forgiven for thinking it's plastic.

Otherwise, the design of the Watch GT 2 is quite nice. Huawei has thankfully toned down some of the bling of its earlier smartwatches. And the 46mm version didn't feel too big, even though I have pretty slender wrists. (The 44mm Apple Watch sometimes feels a little bulky on the same wrist.)

In everyday operation, the Watch GT 2 is quite easy to use. There are two side-buttons for picking through menus or workout programmes, while swiping in each direction takes you directly to settings, music, messages, alarms, or even a 'find my phone' feature. This is where the slightly larger screen comes in handy.

One of the cornerstones of the GT 2 - and all Huawei smartwatches - is Huawei Health. It can help you measure and track your workouts, from indoor and outdoor runs to triathlons and swimming. It also has a sleep tracker.

There are some other cool features on it that, I feel, could be used better. For instance, it has a compass built in, something that Apple made a lot of in its latest smartwatch launch. But there's no mapping app to take advantage of that, like there is on Apple's Watch Series 5.

There are some compromises, especially in the name of battery life. That fantastic amoled display lights up for five seconds - but no more - when you flick your wrist up.

Smartphones

1. Huawei Mate 20X 5G

€899 from Littlewoods

5G may not be lighting the world on fire yet. Indeed, only two Irish operators, Eir Mobile and Vodafone, have launched a 5G mobile network. And coverage is restricted to Irish cities so far.

Nevertheless, there are always those who want to be at the cutting edge for speed. And there's no doubt that 5G will give you that: you'll get speeds of up to 700Mbs, around 20 times what you'd expect to get on 4G. Apart from anything else, that means you can hotspot a couple of laptops and each should get good broadband service.

But to use 5G, you need a 5G smartphone. And there are only four on the Irish market to date. One that I've used for a while is Huawei's Mate 20X 5G.

Ironically, the 5G component may only be its second most notable feature. The Mate 20X 5G has a whopping 7.2-inch display, the biggest phone I've ever tested. Amazingly, it doesn't feel as overwhelmingly massive as you might expect. It fits into both my jeans and trouser pockets, partly because the bezels (edge material between the display and the side of the phone) are so thin.

It is amazing for video and other uses that require a large display. This is also something of a curse: the display is so good that it's harder to pull yourself away than for more conventionally sized smartphones.

Because the phone is physically bigger to accommodate this large screen, the battery is bigger too. This has superb, long-lasting battery life.

The camera array on the rear of the model is similar - though not quite as good - as on Huawei's P30 Pro. There's an excellent ultra-wide camera, a standard lens and a 3x optical zoom. (The P30 Pro has a 5x optical zoom.)

This phone is something of a novelty but is great fun, lightning fast and generally high quality.

2. Apple iPhone 11

From €829

If you want the absolute tip-top iPhone, the iPhone Pro Max is the one to go for. But it comes at a massive price premium. By contrast, the iPhone 11 is a relative bargain. In terms of an upgrade, this is one of the best mid-tier iPhones I've ever used. The highlights are the substantial boost in battery life and a new extra ultra-wide camera.

Other than that, this model doesn't have the 2x telephoto camera on the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max. And it has an LCD 6.1-inch display rather than the slightly higher-end 5.8-inch or 6.5-inch LED screens of the iPhone 11 Pro range.

What surprised me most about the phone was the extra battery life. As long as I've been testing iPhones, this has been something of an issue. But I didn't run into any battery life issues at all with it, except when I spent an inordinate amount of time using the camera for its new night mode and extra ultra-wide-angle camera. This is genuinely a breakthrough phone for Apple in that regard.

As for the cameras, the benefit of a second ultra-wide lens is that it gives you real extra flexibility for landscape, sky, architectural and interior still photos.

But the real fun starts when you use it for video. It is then that you're reminded of just how good the stabilised video on the iPhone system is. It can even be considered a 'wow' factor for the iPhone 11 system. Even when you run with the iPhone recording 4K video, the smoothness of the video coverage is astounding. Because the A13 processor under the hood is so powerful, this phone can effectively be used as a video camera for any but high-level professional use cases.

I also love that the iPhone adds a new night mode that transforms very dark situations by holding the camera up for a few seconds.

The only quibble I would have is that it's an automatic feature that can't be manually activated as on other phone systems. You're at the mercy of whether the iPhone thinks it's warranted or not.

It's also worth mentioning that the 12-megapixel selfie camera is boosted, being slightly wider in terms of its focal length now too, which is helpful.

It's also more powerful, with enhanced portrait modes and the ability to shoot better video (including a new slow-motion mode at 120 frames per second, which Apple has dubbed a 'slofie').

Samsung’s Note 10+

3. Samsung Note 10 Plus

€1,119 from Carphone Warehouse

If you're looking for a treat in the Samsung range, the Note 10+ is it. It has a 6.8-inch screen, which is big enough to watch movies (comfortably) or look at spreadsheets, but doesn't feel as big in your hand or your pocket as you'd imagine. This is because of the wafer-thin bezels on each side.

The quality is, unsurprisingly, superb. Small design features help navigation too. There's a tab on the side of the screen you can tap to access frequently used apps, saving you a potentially two-handed requirement.

One of the more distinct things about the Note 10+ is the angularity of its design. Instead of rounded-off corners, it proudly sports something closer to resembling 90-degree corners. At first I worried about the wear and tear this might cause in my pocket, where I keep the phone 99pc of the time. But the effect is somewhat tempered by the cylindrical shape on either side of the phone. So far, no pocket holes.

As for the camera, take it as read that this is a top-quality set-up: you wouldn't expect anything less from a flagship Samsung phone. I love that the Note 10+ gets that third ultra-wide lens that we see on most top-end models now; it's a very worthwhile addition that you'll get benefits from. It's slightly wider than the ultra-wide on the P30 Pro. This is also good and scores the Note 10+ some points.

Samsung holds the telephoto lens to a 2x zoom. This compares with 3x on some phones and 5x on Huawei's P30 Pro. It's nowhere near a deal-breaker, but it possibly loses the Note 10+ the points it racked up for having that extra ultra-wide lens.

It also has a night mode and there's an array of depth sensors beside the three cameras to allow for nice portraits and emerging augmented reality effects, if that's your thing.

Other than this muscle and the size of its screen, one of the most distinctive things about the Note has always been the presence of its click-out stylus, the S Pen.

Samsung has added some undeniably useful features to the new one here, such as improved handwriting recognition.

This extends to a search function. In other words, if you write out some notes with the S Pen, you can search for words within those scrawled notes later on. That's a nice trick.

Another potentially useful one is its ability to trigger photos from the camera.

Noise-cancelling headphones

Microsoft Surface headphones

1. Microsoft Surface Headphones

€265 from Microsoft

Microsoft burst on to the market with an excellent pair of noise-cancelling headphones this year. The Surface Headphones have what amounts to about the best audio quality on the market, even if they're pipped to the title of absolute quietest noise-cancelling performance.

The attention to detail given to these cans is amazing. It's not just the smooth, well-adjusted sound. Slightly superior connection technology, together with cool little controls around the ear cups, make it hard to beat for someone who's looking for everyday headphones to cut out the cacophony around them (especially when trying to work).

Other than the audio quality, my favourite feature is its ability to connect to several devices at once and then seamlessly transition between them.

The most common benefit for this is when you're watching something on a laptop or tablet and a call comes in. You can take the call on your headphones without skipping a beat, then return to your original content on the first device.

In this way, the Surface Headphones are particularly suited to people who now use headphones as an everyday prop or accessory (like this reviewer).

They're priced around the level of most premium consumer overhead wireless headphones. That means their main rivals are cans like Bose Quietcomfort and Sony 1000XM3.

The Surface headphones' audio quality is slightly warmer and clearer (to my ears) than either Bose Quietcomfort or Sennheiser Momentum OverEar. Crucially, it's also on a par (or just slightly better) than Sony's 1000XM3 headphones.

They're not perfect. While the band between the two earcups is padded, it may feel a little tight on your head.

If so, that could translate into mild discomfort, like you may get with Sennheiser's Momentum OverEar.

The noise cancellation, while generally excellent and easy to control, is not quite as silent as Sony's 1000XM3.

The difference isn't huge, but it might make a difference in a very noisy situation, like a plane.

Sony’s WH-1000XM3

2. Sony 1000XM3

€279 from Currys

The best overhead noise-cancelling wireless headphones you can get right now remain Sony's 1000XM3. They combine incredible sound quality with best-in-class noise cancellation and superb comfort.

The upgrade from the previous 1000XM2 wireless headphones is that the current model is lighter (a big advantage for long periods on your head), has slightly larger ear cups (another big advantage for men with above-average ears, like me), and marginally better noise cancellation.

If you're not familiar with noise-cancelling headphones, they're well worth considering. The headphones measure the sound around you and are then able to turn the specific audio frequencies back on one another, thus 'cancelling' out the noise to your ear. It's a little like neutralising a bad smell with an air freshener, except rather than just replacing the stink with 'pine scent' or 'sea breeze', it chemically dilutes the original smell, at least as far as your senses go.

They're especially useful for people who are sensitive to noise (like me).

I find them utterly invaluable when travelling (especially) and sometimes in the office or in a cafe when there's a din going on that's disrupting my concentration (or my sense of calm).

3. Huawei Freebuds 3

€179 from Carphone Warehouse

Huawei's new Freebuds 3 give you something approximating Apple's new AirPods Pro in a package that costs a good deal less.

They look, feel and sound very like Apple's wireless earbuds. The signature feature is that they include active noise cancellation, which Apple charges an extra €100 for.

But the sound quality on the Freebuds 3 is more than passably good.

It's immersive and sonically faithful to the component bits of the music you probably know well.

Of course, some of this depends on how well these fit your ear. But for me, it was just fine.

The Freebuds 3 come in a smooth, pill-type box that holds the earbuds and also recharges them, while itself being rechargeable.

Instead of the AirPods case's slightly rectangular shape, the Freebuds case is round and flat, like a smoothed-out pebble or the waxy shell of a miniature wheel of cheese.

The Freebuds themselves are a little bigger than AirPods, although they're essentially the same design. There are no rubberised tips to replace, like with Samsung's Galaxy Buds or Apple's latest AirPods Pro. Instead, it's a plasticky, carbonised solid earphone with a stem, just like a regular AirPod.

The case is rechargeable via USB-C, meaning you probably already have a few cables that will do it.

You'll get a few hours of audio use from the buds before you need to give them a quick top-up in their recharging case.

One thing I was intrigued by was the idea of active noise cancellation in an earbud format. I'm well used to the technology in large headphones, but it's boosted by the cans completely covering your ear.

In the case of the Freebuds, there's definitely a dampening effect, though it's not as effective as larger headphones. You turn the noise cancellation on or off, as well as varying it, via Huawei's AI Life app on your phone, which is a little awkward.

However, overall, it does make a difference.

