Donegal’s $7bn game creator opens up on his new gameworld

Donegal-born PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds (PUBG) blockbuster game creator Brendan Greene hopes breakthroughs in AI and other technologies will underpin the new Project Artemis gameworld he and his team are working on.

The result they’re ultimately aiming for? Automated game tech that enables you to create your own gameworld, objects and characters, visualised on your smartphone or other device – perhaps some combination of augmented reality and holograms

You’ll be able to tell their game engine – called Melba, after Melba Roy Mouton, the female African-American head computer programmer at Nasa during the 1960s satellite and so-called space race – the type of world you want to play in, and the kind of character you want to be.

Over a Zoom call he references the holodeck, a fictional device in Star Trek that uses holograms to create realistic 3D simulations.

With perhaps €60m in funding from PUBG’s Korean game developer Krafton under his belt, and sporting a big post-lockdown beard while speaking from his PlayerUnknown Productions studio in Amsterdam, he outlines some of his thinking and hopes.

“Being able to design PUBG and the battle royale genre was a gift. Now I want to give other people the chance to be me, but in a much simpler way.

“I want to make a gameworld so that you can say, ‘I want to make a world that looks like My Little Pony mixed with medieval England,’ and the engine should understand that.

“At the moment, we have machine learning (ML) that understands what terrain, population and what asset placement is. As the player moves through the world, we have a low-resolution image of it. You have this active area of interest around the player that’s the amount of data the player can consume. It’s data-oriented design, rather than object-driven.

“It might be 10 years away, but there will be a character creator that will understand natural language. I want to make it easy for the general public to be able to make interesting games.

"You might have a device on your wrist that brings up a map. You might paint something like a racetrack with your finger – or a mouse-like device – and you then choose what cars you want. It’s all about enabling the players’ creativity.”

So far, Melba has been trained to generate impressive gameworld landscapes. “The agent is great at generating a beautiful deciduous forest, for example.”

An initial tech demonstrator, Prologue, will be 64km-by-64km scale, but he wants the Artemis engine to be able to generate the world around a player, and on an even bigger scale.

“Maybe 1,000km by 1,000km. Scale is something that excites me. To do massive scale multiplayer we’ll have to make some breakthroughs. We will have some core IP at the end of this."

Inspiration partly comes from game modifications ("mods”) where he found his feet in gaming, including Arma and Rust (the latter which he still occasionally enjoys playing) or from strategic and civilisation games, like Age of Empires, and Command and Conquer.

The gameworld will also incorporate some kind of economy, he says, referencing the Pokémon-like Axie Infinity, where players earn in-game currency in various ways that can be exchanged for real money. Creators who help build such worlds can also be rewarded.

“We’re still researching this. NFTs, digital goods, smart contracts – they all lend themselves to this,” the former wedding photographer and DJ says.

Meanwhile, app data firm SensorTower recently released data showing that his former blockbuster, PUBG Mobile, might have lost its place as the highest ever grossing game worldwide to two Chinese rivals – but it is still a phenomenal earner.

Its global revenues were $2.8bn for the 12 months to the end of September. Having surpassed lifetime revenues of $5bn in March, by now it has almost certainly surpassed the $7bn mark.

Add to that perhaps $5bn for 75 million PC and console game sales, and it’s hard to fathom that Greene was on the dole and at rock-bottom in 2014.

While former CTO Kim Chang-han, who hired him in 2015 has a 1.5pc stake in Krafton worth $300m, Ballyshannon native Greene hasn’t come away empty-pocketed from his endeavours, revealing in an interview with this newspaper in late 2019 that he has invested in some properties, and also in a wine and rare watch collection.

Back on the subject of Artemis, Google’s cloud gaming service Stadia, which launched in late 2019, initially sparked his curiosity, but there is still a tech challenge to be solved.

“I saw Stadia, and thought, ‘Wow, this is it.’ But again, it relies on a person’s internet connections. Even with Edge networks, even with 5G, a lot of people in the world do not have those speeds. And I’m making a world for everyone. You have to be able to access it on the shittiest phone in a small village in Brazil.

“I expect some failures along the way. Right now, you can probably have 1,000 players. With 100,000 players, there are some really interesting questions. And we have some interesting solutions.

“First, we have to make sure that we have an engine that is solid, and then once those things are answered, we start looking at multiplayer, which we’ve left until the end, because technology will move on.”

The pandemic and remote working brought its own challenges, he says. The team – led by Canadian computer scientist David Lupien St Pierre – initially grew to 40, but that’s since fallen back to 25.

People are the biggest cost in game development, and the aim is to grow to a team of 50, which might cost about €5m a year in salaries.

“Building new technology is enough of a challenge. But building a new team on top of that while coming up with a game concept is another level entirely. We now have 25 people who get what we want to do, and want to do it right.”

“David has been a lifesaver. I have no experience as a CEO. I have a vision for this big crazy world, but he does all the planning, budgeting, and management. I rely on his experience and knowledge. He’s been instrumental in figuring out the kind of people we need.

"A lot of people in gaming are looking for ML experts. But we’ve hired people who have a knowledge of ML, but it’s not their speciality. We have astrophysicist mathematicians that are outside of games.

“A lot of gamemakers and developers are more focused on telling a story. What I’m making is a world more like a sandbox. Here’s some tools and situations: now go and have fun.”

Hiring women has been another challenge, he says. Dutch law means you can’t specify that you only want to hire women. In the meantime, other elements of the business besides Melba are named after famous female computer scientists. A storage system is named after Grace Hopper, a meeting room is named Lovelace after Ada Lovelace.

Over an hour-long conversation he touches on the pandemic, climate change and political extremism. His gameworld will facilitate democratic type functions. When asked if the engine might simulate the effects of climate breakdown, he says he hopes it will have ecosystems that function as they do on earth. “So if you kill off bears or wolves, the deer population increases.”

Among other future shocks, the rise of authoritarianism in China and Russia concerns him.

“Any relatively intelligent person should be wide awake and scared.

"When everyone was locked down, a big open digital world would have been great to have. But the more I see what’s happening in the world, this could actually be a very necessary space, because authoritarian regimes are getting stronger and freedom of expression is being trampled on.”