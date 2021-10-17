| 14°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Donegal’s $7bn game creator opens up on his new gameworld

Blockbuster PUBG game creator Brendan Greene wants to give everyone the tech to create their own gameworlds

'I want to make a gameworld so that you can say, &quot;I want to make a world that looks like My Little Pony mixed with medieval England.&quot;' Expand
Concept art 2 Expand
Greene Expand

Close

'I want to make a gameworld so that you can say, &quot;I want to make a world that looks like My Little Pony mixed with medieval England.&quot;'

'I want to make a gameworld so that you can say, "I want to make a world that looks like My Little Pony mixed with medieval England."'

Concept art 2

Concept art 2

Greene

Greene

/

'I want to make a gameworld so that you can say, "I want to make a world that looks like My Little Pony mixed with medieval England."'

John Reynolds

Donegal-born PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds (PUBG) blockbuster game creator Brendan Greene hopes breakthroughs in AI and other technologies will underpin the new Project Artemis gameworld he and his team are working on.

The result they’re ultimately aiming for? Automated game tech that enables you to create your own gameworld, objects and characters, visualised on your smartphone or other device – perhaps some combination of augmented reality and holograms

You’ll be able to tell their game engine – called Melba, after Melba Roy Mouton, the female African-American head computer programmer at Nasa during the 1960s satellite and so-called space race – the type of world you want to play in, and the kind of character you want to be.

Most Watched

Privacy