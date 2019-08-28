Canon unveils Eos 90D and Eos M6 Mark ii as it battles to keep mainstream consumers interested in larger cameras

The Eos 90D and the Eos M6 Mark ii will go on sale in Ireland even as market figures show camera sales declining at 30pc year on year.

The larger 90D is likely to be one of Canon’s last high-end DSLR models to sport a ‘cropped’ APS-C sensor. Aimed at advanced amateurs, the camera has two multi-controlled joysticks on the rear of the camera, faster frames-per-second shooting ability and higher-megapixel (32.5) sensor.

It also has eye-detection autofocus and up to one 16,000th of a second.

For videographers, the camera has a new 4K video-recording mode and jacks for both a microphone and headphones.

It also comes with a much longer battery life than the 80D model it replaces, at 1,300 Cipa-rated shots.

Meanwhile, Canon’s Eos M6 Mark ii is a smaller mirrorless model that incorporates the same new 32.5-megapixel sensor as the larger 90D.

Due to its mirrorless technology, it can shoot at up to 30 frames per second with autofocus tracking.

It also has the option to switch between manual and autofocus modes on the rear of the camera, a sign of Canon’s ambition to position the model alongside artisan rival devices such as Fujifilm’s X-100 series which is favoured for street photography.

An external electronic viewfinder accessory comes with the camera when purchased as part of a 15-45mm kit option, although not with the camera body if bought separately.

Signalling its increased focus on mirrorless versions of its ‘full frame’ DSLR cameras, Canon also unveiled two new RF lenses for its ‘R’ models, a 15-35mm f2.8 lens and a 24-70mm f2.8 lens. Both come with image stabilisation.

Canon’s new models come after rival Panasonic announced its new Lumix S1H, a full-frame model specialising in video recording with 6K resolution and image stabilisation. Panasonic is part of a newly-formed ‘L-Mount Alliance’ that also involves Leica and Sigma.

However, major camera manufacturers are facing increasing sales difficulties as mainstream consumers continue to switch over to smartphones as a primary camera.

