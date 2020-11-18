TDs and senators slam national broadband company for ‘gaps’ and lack of transparency

National Broadband Ireland (NBI), the company rolling out a state-subsidised €3bn rural broadband network, has been heavily criticised by TDs and senators for a lack of transparency over future connection schedules.

Gaps between rival roll-out developments are also driving people “berserk”, TDs say.

“I have never received as many complaints or queries as I have in relation to the gaps in broadband roll-out,” said Tipperary Independent TD Michael Lowry at a joint Oireachtas Committee on Transport and Communications.

“People want to know when they might get it, even if it’s years off,” said Fianna Fáil senator Timmy Dooley. “They are trying to plan their lives. It can dictate whether they return to an area or decide to move.”

NBI chief executive Peter Hendrick said that information on projected roll-outs in specific areas was unavailable further than 18 months away.

However, he said the organisation is currently meeting all of its contractual milestone obligations and has commenced network build to the first 19,500 premises.

These are understood to be in Cork, Galway and Cavan.

“Our first fibre-to-the-home services will be delivered this year,” he said, saying that Carrigaline in Cork would be one of the first areas to see homes ‘passed’ for available-to-retail broadband operators.

He said NBI will have 200,000 of the contracted 544,000 rural premises ‘passed’ by the end of 2022, with 132,000 premises already surveyed and “detailed designs” done on 92,000 premises.

Pressed by TDs on potential co-operation on “gaps” between current fibre-connected areas, Mr Hendrick said that this wasn’t NBI’s role and that it is “not as simple as just plugging into someone else’s network”.

He said six operators, including Eir, are active in “on boarding” preparations for rural fibre customers that will use NBI’s wholesale fibre network.

He added that on a wider scale, NBI has signed up 33 retail service providers who will “provide services to consumers and businesses on the NBI network”.

Limerick Fine Gael TD Kieran O’Donnell said the most consistent complaint he received was from people who “are looking across a ditch” at neighbours who have been connected to a commercial fibre broadband roll-out, which did not extend over to their premises.

“It’s unacceptable that people can be left like this,” he said. “The biggest queries I get are from people in gap areas.”

Online Editors