Taoiseach admits one in ten won’t have proper broadband by 2025 as Siro announces €620m investment

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that half a million people, or 10pc of the population, will still not have access to high speed broadband by 2025.

The stark admission comes as thousands of rural residents have reacted with dismay to notifications from the National Broadband Plan that they will not be connected until 2025 or 2026.

“90pc of the population will have access to high speed broadband within the next four years,” said the Taoiseach, speaking today at an event to announce a €620m fibre broadband expansion from Siro, the joint venture between Vodafone and the ESB.

”We are currently working on a new digital strategy setting out our ambition to make Ireland a digital leader.”

The Taoiseach praised the Siro expansion, which will not provide an alternative to the National Broadband Plan but will expand Siro’s broadband footprint into 154 towns, reaching 770,000 premises.

The Siro move, which is backed by €170m from the European Investment Bank and a syndicate of Irish and international lenders, in an increase of 320,000 homes on the company’s original 450,000 target. The joint venture’s fibre network is currently available to 400,000 premises in the country.

The company says that the new investment will bring the total spent on the network to over €1bn.

Siro, Vodafone and the ESB have not disclosed how much they are putting up as part of the €620m. However, the company says that there is no equity stake for the investors, which are comprised of banks and financial firms.

“It’s really positive that this additional investment in SIRO fibre broadband will allow more communities and businesses to benefit from high speed connections,” said the ESB’s CEO, Paddy Hayes.

Vodafone Ireland CEO, Anne O’Leary, said: “it has never been more important to advance critical digital infrastructure that supports business transformation and connected communities to embed longer-term societal resilience. COVID-19 has given us an opportunity to re-imagine what is possible and to accelerate digital transformation for citizens, communities, business and future proof our economy. The last 18 months have proven how crucial connectivity is to this.”