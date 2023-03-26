| 7.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

SVB’s fall: Startups try to make sense of funding landscape after bank goes under

Silicon Valley Bank’s failure has already had an impact on Irish firms

Silicon Valley Bank had global reach Expand
Garret Flower Expand
Sarah Jane Larkin of the Irish Venture Capital Association Expand
Daniel Campion of Sitenna Expand

Close

Silicon Valley Bank had global reach

Silicon Valley Bank had global reach

Garret Flower

Garret Flower

Sarah Jane Larkin of the Irish Venture Capital Association

Sarah Jane Larkin of the Irish Venture Capital Association

Daniel Campion of Sitenna

Daniel Campion of Sitenna

/

Silicon Valley Bank had global reach

Jonathan Keane

Garret Flower happened to be in a café in Palo Alto, California, on the day of the bank run that precipitated the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

The New York-based Irishman leads tech startup Wayleadr, and had been on the US west coast to meet with clients when the ructions started.

Related topics

More On ECB

Most Watched

Privacy