Surface with a smile – The Go laptop from Microsoft is good-looking and portable

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
Price: from €638
Pros: Great design and portability
Cons: Keyboard a little mushy

Go anywhere: One big advantage of the Surface Go laptop is its portability. Photo: Adrian Weckler

Adrian Weckler Twitter Email

Microsoft is now one of the best computer hardware designers around, a fact we see with almost every new device brought out under the watch of the mercurial product boss Panos Panay.

That doesn’t come cheap. Its laptops and desktops tend to be expensive – or “premium priced” as the industry jargon has it. They’re clearly aimed as much at design-conscious users and hardcore productivity workers.

Both of these traits are on show with its latest machine, the Surface Laptop Go.

