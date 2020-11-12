Surface with a smile – The Go laptop from Microsoft is good-looking and portable

Microsoft is now one of the best computer hardware designers around, a fact we see with almost every new device brought out under the watch of the mercurial product boss Panos Panay.

That doesn’t come cheap. Its laptops and desktops tend to be expensive – or “premium priced” as the industry jargon has it. They’re clearly aimed as much at design-conscious users and hardcore productivity workers.

Both of these traits are on show with its latest machine, the Surface Laptop Go.

Overall, this is a well thought-out, comfortable, light, effective laptop for the masses.

Decent variants of the Surface Laptop Go start at well under €1,000 (unusual for Microsoft), although you will pay more than that for something you’d really want to lean into intensively for work.

Its strongest card is, as per usual, its clean and understated design. This looks and feels like something you quickly pick up and start working with unencumbered by fussy barriers.

Its weakness, if it has one, is a touchscreen with a dimmer top brightness level than most other laptops of the same price. This may be a battery-saving issue and it rarely makes much of a difference, but you’ll notice it if you're working on a kitchen table beside a bright or sunny window.

The keyboard on it is a little flat and mushy – it’s more reminiscent of some of the mid-range keyboard accessories you’d find for Android tablets. I’m quite a light-touch typist so I found it to be fine when writing long emails or articles. But if you like a bit of travel in your keys, this might be a frustrating experience. It also isn’t backlit.

The touchpad is a decent size and feels like it’s the right proportion for the laptop.

The webcam quality is fine but, as is normal for laptops conceived before the pandemic struck, noticeably lower quality than most smartphones.

One positive thing is that it’s powered using a USB-C connection. Microsoft has thankfully ditched its cumbersome proprietary charging port for this device. That’s the only USB-C port on the machine, however. There’s also one USB-A port and a 3.5mm headphone port.

Battery life is pretty decent – you’ll get up to seven or eight hours of normal use out of it.

One element that struck me was this laptop’s portability. Microsoft now tends to use the ‘Go’ suffix to anything it wants to denote as being ‘lite’ or ‘budget’.

But ‘Go’, here, also has more literal relevance. I found I was more likely to pick this laptop up and bring it with me to another room within the house, where I might not with a slightly larger, slightly heavier machine.

I suspect this is no accident. The Surface Laptop Go is the same weight as Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7 (with its keyboard). Portability seems like a key design factor here.

Then again, it may be a happy coincidence. The reality is that the Surface Laptop Go is light partly because so much of its casing is made of plastic to save on cost. To be fair, it doesn’t feel cheap – this is a nice, solid polycarbonate matte finish that is pleasing to the touch and quite solid.

The Surface Laptop Go splits into two purchasable variants – the regular consumer version and the ‘for business’ model. The difference between the two is invisible on the outside, but entails slightly more power on the business model, which I’ve been testing.

The model I’ve been working on (and on which I’m writing this review), is the most powerful variant you can get, with 16GB of Ram, an Intel Core i5 processor and 256GB of storage. That’s fast enough to zip through just about any task. But it’s also twice the price, at €1,347.

The more popular variants of this will be the non-business versions. Here, the Surface Laptop Go starts at €638, although it’s hard to recommend this version for anything other than light browsing and casual use. Despite its decent Intel Core i5 processor, this entry-level model has just 4GB of Ram and 64GB of internal storage (which is slower than the SSD storage on the higher-tier models). That’s not a machine to rely on for any kind of work or research, whatever other advantages this laptop has. The real basic model for most people will be the one with 8GB of Ram and 128GB of storage (€805). This is still somewhat modest compared to what you can get for the money elsewhere, but it will serve most people fairly well.

There’s a 256GB storage version available for an additional €200, which seems steep for nothing other than 128GB of storage, but this is how manufacturers make a lot of their margin.

There are three available colours – ice blue, platinum (grey) and sandstone (metallic beige).

Overall, this is a really nice laptop to use. The only real question I think some people might have is over the keyboard choice, which is more reminiscent of a budget machine than something you’d pay around €1,000 for.