Stripe will not seek an imminent IPO, co-founder John Collison says

Stripe will not seek an imminent IPO, according to co-founder John Collison.

Mr Collison was speaking after the company announced the appointment of Dhivya Suryadevara as its new chief financial officer (CFO).

Ms Suryadevara joined Stripe from the US car manufacturer, General Motors, where she was the CFO.

Asked on Twitter whether this meant that Stripe was preparing for an IPO, Mr Collison replied: “no”.

Stripe, co-founded by Limerick brother Patrick and John Collison a decade ago, is one of the most anticipated IPO-ready firms in Silicon Valley.

It recently raised an additional $600m (€510m) which now values the company at almost $36bn (€31bn).

It claims to have seen substantial business activity since the onset of the pandemic, saying that it will soon have paid out $10 billion to customers that joined Stripe since the onset of the pandemic in the US in March.

Earlier this summer, it announced that it would roll out its services to another five European countries, with a further 10 across Asia and South America. The company’s Dublin office is its largest international engineering hub with around 300 people.

“I’m very excited to join Stripe at a pivotal time for the company,” said Ms Suryadevara. “Stripe’s mission to increase the GDP of the internet is more important now than ever. I really enjoy leading complex, large-scale businesses and I hope to use my skills to help accelerate Stripe’s already steep growth trajectory.”

Stripe now employs 2,800 people across 16 global offices. Stripe has ramped up international expansion significantly over the past year, launching the service in 15 new countries across Latin America, Asia Pacific and Europe.

“Dhivya is a rare leader who has run an industry-leading leviathan but also gets excited about enabling the brand-new products and the yet-to-be invented products, too”, said John Collison. “She has the expertise and the instincts to help steer Stripe through our growth in the years ahead.”

Stripe has also recently hired Mike Clayville, formerly of Amazon Web Services, as its chief revenue officer, and Trish Walsh, previously at Voya Financial, as its general counsel.

Online Editors