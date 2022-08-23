Stripe valuation falls as investor marks down shares

A large investment fund has downgraded the value of its shares in Stripe by 64pc in the last year, suggesting the company is now valued a long way off its most recent $95bn valuation.

The T Rowe Price Group revealed its revaluation in a regulatory filing, as reported first by Bloomberg. As Stripe, founded by Limerick brothers Patrick and John Collison, is a privately-held firm, the submission refers to internal shares held by T Rowe Price as an investor.

The $4bn US fund’s revaluation occurred on June 30th, the same time as Stripe is reported to have cut its own internal share value from $40 to $29. While Stripe’s shares are not publicly traded and are subject to funding rounds and other private financial arrangements, the company’s move implies that the value of Silicon Valley’s largest privately held company has fallen to $74bn.

A spokesperson for Stripe declined to comment.

Stripe’s reevaluation likely means that the Irish state has seen a decline in the stake it purchased through the National Treasury Management Fund during Stripe’s last major funding round in 2021, where it raised $600m at a $95bn valuation.

It comes amid a general fall in tech and ecommerce stock prices this year.

T Rowe Price also marked down its own shares in Instacart by 40pc, following a similar downgrade by another investment group, Capital Group. The combined reassessments suggest that Instacart’s value has fallen from $24bn to $14.7bn.

In June, the Swedish micropayments firm Klarna saw its valuation fall by over 80pc, from $45bn to $6.7bn, in a funding round.

Shares in PayPal have fallen by over 60pc in the last year, while online shopping giant Amazon has seen its shares decline by 30pc in the last 10 months. Overall, the Nasdaq 100 index has seen a decline of 30pc in the first half of this year.

Stripe is currently scaling up its Dublin office to over 1,000 people, having recently designated it as its joint global headquarters.

Stripe processed more than $640 billion (€589bn) in payments in 2021, up 60pc from the prior year, and the company now employs more than 7,000 people in 23 countries.

The company is one of the most watched global tech firms in relation to a potential IPO. However, in his most recent interview with the Irish Independent, John Collison said that the company still has no plans to seek a public listing.



