Stripe to hire hundreds of new engineers for Dublin headquarters

Stripe is to hire “hundreds” of extra engineers for its Dublin office, the company has said.

The payment firm, founded by Patrick and John Collison, says that the engineering jobs will be in addition to 1,000 new non-engineering jobs it plans to create at the Dublin facility, which is the firm’s joint global headquarters, over the next five years.

Stripe, which is the most valuable private company in Silicon Valley with a valuation of $95bn, currently employs over 400 people in Dublin.

“Ireland has emerged as a global leader in software development and Stripe’s Dublin engineering hub has been enormously successful in building new product features and driving our international expansion,” said Matt Henderson, Emea business lead at Stripe. “So it makes perfect sense for us to double down on Ireland as we grow our engineering presence in Europe.”

Stripe’s biggest product launch this year, Stripe Tax, was designed and engineered from the Dublin office.

The company says that its fastest growth is currently happening in the European, Middle Eastern and African (Emea) market, with the Dublin office leading that growth.

Stripe says that the new jobs, which are being recruited right away, are supported by the IDA.

“The opportunity to pioneer new approaches to global money movement right here in Ireland will have a lasting and positive impact at home and abroad,” said Martin Shanahan, CEO of the IDA. “The growth of Stripe's Dublin engineering hub will serve to further embed Ireland as a recognised global software leader, and the hundreds of new jobs being created will make a significant contribution to the national economy.”

In March, Stripe raised a funding round of $600m (€508m), giving the payment firm a new valuation of $95bn (€80.4bn). That round saw participation from the National Treasury Management Agency among other senior venture capital investors such as Sequoia Capital.

Stripe said that some of the cash raised in that round is being on Stripe’s European operations and its Dublin headquarters

in particular.

The company is one of the most watched global tech firms in relation to a potential IPO.

This week, fresh reports surfaced that Stripe is in discussions with investment banks about going public as soon as next year.

Reuters reported in July that Stripe had hired Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton as a legal adviser on its early-stage listing preparations.

Stripe declined to comment on the recent reports. Previously, cofounder John Collison has strenuously denied IPO reports.

Due to the success of Stripe, the Collisons are now among Ireland’s richest billionaires, each with a net worth of €10bn, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

“I’m really pleased to hear more positive news from Stripe, following on from the company’s announcement of 1,000 new roles in March,” said Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar.

“Patrick and John are a truly remarkable Irish success story and have grown Stripe into a world leading technology company. This project which is supported by the Government will add hundreds of highly skilled engineering jobs over the next three years, and I wish the team every success.”



