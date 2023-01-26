| 6°C Dublin

Stripe tells staff IPO may happen within a year

The company, founded by Limerick-born founders Patrick and John Collison, has hired banks to advise on its next course of action.

Stripe co-founders, Patrick and John Collison Expand

Adrian Weckler Twitter Email

Stripe’s Limerick-born founders have hired banks to advise on a possible IPO for the online payments giant within the next year.

Patrick and John Collison have also told staff that they want to take the firm public or allow employees to otherwise benefit from selling shares privately.

