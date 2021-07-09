Stripe takes first step towards listing – reports

Digital payments giant Stripe has hired a law firm to help prepare for a stock market listing according to reports.

The company, which was valued at $95bn in a fundraising round earlier this year, hired New York headquartered Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP as a legal advisor on its early-stage listing preparations, according to Reuters.

The report, which cited sources, said there has been no decision on the timing of the stock market debut.

It added that the next step would be the hiring of investment banks later in 2021, according to the sources.

However, a listing would be unlikely to happen this year, two of the sources told Reuters.

The sources requested anonymity because the deliberations are confidential. Stripe and Cleary Gottlieb declined to comment to Reuters.

In March Stripe said it would add “at least” 1,000 jobs in Dublin over the next five years.

The online payments firm, founded by Limerick’s Collison brothers, is now the most valuable ever private technology company in Silicon Valley.

Stripe employs over 300 people in its Dublin engineering hub at present, which also serves as the international headquarters of the business.

Stripe processes payments in 42 countries, counting clients such as Deliveroo, N26, Intercom and Donedeal among its thousands of customers.

It now counts more than 50 companies that process more than $1bn annually as customers.

Last month the co-founder of Stripe, John Collison, bought one of Ireland’s largest and most prestigious country estates.

The Abbey Leix Estate in County Laois, an 18th century classical mansion, comes with 1,120 acres and includes a large area of ancient native woodland.

The giant demesne, adjacent to the town of Abbeyleix, has been on the market for two years with joint agents Sotheby’s and Colliers International quoting a price of €20m.