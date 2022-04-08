Stripe sees 60pc growth in annual payments processed to over €589bn

Stripe processed more than $640 billion (€589bn) in payments in 2021, up 60pc from the previous year, and the company now employs more than 7,000 people in 23 countries.

The details were shared in an update from John and Patrick Collison, the Limerick-born co-founders of the $95bn (€87bn) valued payments firm.

However, 2022 won’t see matching growth, as “a lot of this [2021 growth] came from one-time behavioral adjustments caused by the pandemic”, according to the two co-founders.

“It’s not widely known that the majority of new businesses joining Stripe last year came from outside the United States,” said the Collisons’ statement.

“Back home, 85 European companies passed the milestone of a $1 billion valuation in 2021, registering a unicorn growth rate that’s more than twice that of the US. The number of businesses on Stripe in Latin America and APAC grew 518pc and 106pc, respectively, over the course of the pandemic. We expect that a very large fraction of the important tech companies of the next decade will be built outside of the traditional US tech hubs. Between 2019 and 2021, cross-border payment volumes have at least doubled in every region in which Stripe operates. We’re continually looking to simplify global selling to drive cross-border trade up further.”

Stripe’s update comes amid a rapid scaling up of its Dublin operations. The company recently announced that it plans to hire “hundreds” of extra engineers for its Dublin office, in addition to 1,000 new non-engineering jobs it plans to create at the Dublin facility, which is now the firm’s joint global headquarters.

Stripe is the most valuable private company in Silicon Valley with a valuation of $95bn. Last March, it raised a funding round of $600m (€552m), giving the payment firm a new valuation of $95bn (€87bn). That round saw participation from the National Treasury Management Agency among other senior venture capital investors such as Sequoia Capital.

Stripe said that some of the cash raised in that round is being on Stripe’s European operations and its Dublin headquarters

The company is one of the most watched global tech firms in relation to a potential IPO. However, in an interview with Independent.ie earlier this year, John Collison said that the company still has no plans to seek a public listing.

As for its most recent growth, Stripe says that the conveyor belt of businesses signing up remains constant.

“These payments [€589bn in 2021] came from a rapidly growing group of businesses: 1,400 new companies and 100 nonprofits joined Stripe each day last year,” said the Collison brothers.

“Over the course of 2021, more than 100 businesses every day passed the milestone of $1 million in lifetime sales on Stripe. We often say that the internet economy is in its early days, which may sound trite, but everything we observe directly gives us confidence that it’s true. Online spending was only 12pc of global spend in 2021. There’s a long way yet to go.”

The company says that it now handles more than 500 million API requests every day with 99.999pc uptime.

“At our peak load during Black Friday and Cyber Monday last year, we handled 99.9998pc of API requests successfully. That’s 1.2 seconds of unavailability over that entire week,” the Collisons said.

Last year, Stripe introduced new features that included Stripe Tax, which was largely designed in Dublin, as well as Stripe Invoicing, Revenue Recognition and Payment Links.