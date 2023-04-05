Stripe reports “significant deceleration” in client payments growth last year

Stripe’s clients processed more than $817bn (€747bn) in 2022, according to a new letter published by the payment firm’s Limerick-born co-founders, Patrick and John Collison.

While this was up 26pc on 2021’s figure, it was a decrease on the 60pc jump the company saw in client payments processing the year previously.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, John Collison said that despite the “deceleration”, the company is still optimistic about the long term trends of the sector in which it’s operating.

According to Stripe’s latest annual letter, which outlines the some of the company’s latest financial and product updates, more than 100 companies now handle more than $1bn (€910m) in payments with Stripe every year, with over 1,000 new ventures launched using the company’s platforms every day last year.

“This is a significant deceleration from the growth that we saw during 2020 and 2021,” the Collison brothers wrote in their annual letter.

“At the same time, we are as confident as ever in the internet economy’s long run prospects, and we’re heartened by the steady advancement of the millions of businesses we serve in the face of banking crises, war, pestilence, energy shocks, supply chain issues, inflation, and everything else unfolding around us.”

The letter added that 55ps of the businesses that started using Stripe last year were based outside of the US, which remains its largest market. Stripe is now available in over 50 countries.

As a private company, Stripe does not reveal its own revenue or profitability.

Last month, It announced a new funding round of more than $6.5bn (€6.15bn) at a $50bn (€47bn) valuation. The Series I round, which reduced the valuation of the company by almost half, was closed in part to "provide liquidity to current and former employees and address employee withholding tax obligations related to equity awards".

The company’s annual letter predicted that AI ‘large language models’ [LLMs] such as ChatGPT will create more automation in labour-intensive tasks such as quality assurance and bookkeeping.

And Stripe’s client data shows that San Francisco’s hold on emerging startups continues to wane.

“In the three years before the pandemic, 63pc of the new breakouts that we saw in the San Francisco Bay Area were based in San Francisco itself,” the letter states.

“Since 2020, only 46pc were. [Only] around 26pc of the US-based breakout companies that we see are based in California. In 2018, 31pc were headquartered in the state.”

Miami is the fastest-growing major startup hub city, according to Stripe’s data, with 89pc more breakout companies last year compared to the year before.

“Outside the US, the top hubs in our data are, in order, London, Singapore, Paris, Tokyo, and Toronto,” said Stripe’s letter.

“French entrepreneurial dynamism particularly stands out, as the top three countries are the US, the UK, and France.”

Last year, Stripe announced that it would lay off 14pc of its workforce, also impacting its Irish base. The company, founded in San Francisco in 2010, describes its Dublin office as its joint global headquarters.

Both Collison brothers are regularly cited as among Ireland’s richest citizens, with multi-billion personal fortunes associated with their stakes in Stripe.

Stripe is used by tens of thousands of companies to process payments online. Stripe’s business model is to take a small percentage of each payment. It also has additional services, from invoicing and billing to fraud management.