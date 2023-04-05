Stripe reports ‘significant deceleration’ in client payment growth in 2022

The payments firm co-founded by Limerick-born Patrick and John Collison processed €747bn in client payments in 2022. While this was a 26pc increase on 2021, it is down on the 60pc ‘breakneck’ rise recorded the year before

Stripe’s clients processed more than $817bn (€747bn) in 2022, according to a new letter published by the payment firm’s Limerick-born co-founders, Patrick and John Collison.

While this was up 26pc on 2021’s figure, it was a decrease on the “breakneck” 60pc jump the company saw in client payments processing the year previously.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, John Collison said that despite the “deceleration”, the company is still optimistic about the long-term trends of the sector in which it is operating.

According to Stripe’s latest annual letter, which outlines some of the company’s latest financial and product updates, more than 100 companies now handle more than $1bn (€910m) in payments with Stripe every year, with over 1,000 new ventures launched using the company’s platforms every day last year.

“This is a significant deceleration from the breakneck growth that we saw during 2020 and 2021,” the Collison brothers wrote in their annual letter.

“At the same time, we are as confident as ever in the internet economy’s long run prospects, and we’re heartened by the steady advancement of the millions of businesses we serve in the face of banking crises, war, pestilence, energy shocks, supply chain issues, inflation, and everything else unfolding around us.”

The letter added that 55pc of the businesses that started using Stripe last year were based outside of the US, which remains its largest market. Stripe is now available in over 50 countries.

As a private company, Stripe does not reveal its own revenue or profitability.

Last month, It announced a new funding round of more than $6.5bn (€6.15bn) at a $50bn valuation.

The series one round, which reduced the valuation of the company by almost half, was closed in part to "provide liquidity to current and former employees and address employee withholding tax obligations related to equity awards".

The company’s annual letter predicted that AI ‘large language models’ [LLMs] such as ChatGPT will create more automation in labour-intensive tasks such as quality assurance and bookkeeping.

Stripe’s client data also shows that San Francisco’s hold on emerging startups continues to wane.

“In the three years before the pandemic, 63pc of the new breakouts that we saw in the San Francisco Bay Area were based in San Francisco itself,” the letter states.

“Since 2020, only 46pc were. [Only] around 26pc of the US-based breakout companies that we see are based in California. In 2018, 31pc were headquartered in the state.”

Miami is the fastest-growing major startup hub city, according to Stripe’s data.