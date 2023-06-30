Stripe lays off 40 people

The layoffs, which mainly affect recruiters, add to the 14pc staff cuts announced by the financial payments giant, which was founded by Limerick brothers Patrick and John Collison

Stripe has laid off around 40 people. The move is understood to affect a small number of staff in Dublin, according to employees who spoke to the Irish Independent.

Last year, the financial payments giant founded by Limerick brothers Patrick and John Collison announced layoffs of 14pc of its workforce, also impacting its Irish base.

The company, founded in San Francisco in 2010, describes its Dublin office as its joint global headquarters. It employs around 7,000 people globally.

Stripe raised $6.5bn in fresh funding in March, lowering its valuation from $95bn to $50bn.

“We’ve made a series of structural changes within our people team to better align with the evolving needs of Stripe’s business,” a spokesperson told the Irish Independent. “These changes are never easy, and we had to say goodbye to about 40 very talented employees, in areas like recruiting.”

CEO Patrick Collison was in Dublin this week to participate in a discussion on economics with the development economist Lant Pritchett. The fireside debate was hosted in Trinity College Dublin as part of its JFK Moonshot event.

Stripe’s most recent annual letter, which outlines some of the company’s latest financial and product updates, disclosed that its clients processed more than $817bn (€747bn) in 2022. While this was up 26pc on 2021’s figure, it was a decrease on the 60pc jump the company saw in client revenues the previous year.

The letter also disclosed that more than 100 companies now handle more than $1bn (€910m) in payments with Stripe every year, with over 1,000 new ventures launched using the company’s platforms every day last year.

While the pace of layoff announcements has abated in recent month, several other large tech firms have announced significant job cuts in recent weeks.

Spotify, which employs dozens of people in Ireland through its acquisition of Kinzen, it also laying people off, while Linkedin also recently announced job cuts.

The share-trading app Robinhood is currently shedding 7pc of its workforce, in a third layoff round since last year.

However, there has also been better news on the tech jobs front in Ireland with announcements in May and June bringing new employment figures to over 3,000.

Stripe is used by tens of thousands of companies to process payments online. Stripe’s business model is to take a small percentage of each payment. It also has additional services, from invoicing and billing to fraud management.