Stripe launches payments for bookings in Google Calendar

The move is expected to appeal to businesses and services seeking deposits and who want to avoid separate payment websites, open another app or pay in person

The new feature, which is built on Stripe Connect and Stripe Checkout, lets businesses use Google Calendar to connect their Stripe account to create appointment schedules and set prices. The business’s customers then visit the booking page, choose a preferred time and enter their payment details.

Stripe claims that a controlled study it conducted showed that businesses using Stripe’s newest checkout optimisations saw 10.5pc more revenue.

Stripe says that the new feature will roll out globally to some Google Workspace subscribers in the coming weeks.

“Making appointment booking and payment ridiculously easy for customers means less administrative work and more revenue for businesses,” said Mike Clayville, chief revenue officer at Stripe.