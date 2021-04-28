Stripe buys TaxJar to help businesses with tax compliance

Online payments firm Stripe is purchasing TaxJar, a company which provides sales tax software for e-commerce businesses.

The financial details of the deal have not been disclosed, however, Boston-based TaxJar was valued at $179m in 2019 by data company PitchBook.

Stripe processes payments in 42 countries, counting clients such as Deliveroo, N26, Intercom and Donedeal among its thousands of customers.

In a statement, Stripe said that one of the top requests from its users over the past five years has been for assistance in navigating sales tax.

For internet businesses, tracking, calculating, reporting, and filing taxes is a large and increasing burden, according to Stripe.

TaxJar will help businesses automate tasks including providing accurate sales tax rates at checkout when a customer purchases an item online, as well as automatically submitting tax returns to local jurisdictions and remitting the sales tax collected.

In addition, TaxJar will help with evaluating a company’s products and suggest the right product tax code.

“There’s a reason TaxJar has been a top choice for businesses: their software tools make it incredibly easy to handle sales tax,” Dhivya Suryadevara, chief financial officer at Stripe, said.

“With TaxJar, we will help millions of internet businesses running on Stripe with their sales tax and make it easier for them to sell internationally.”

As part of the acquisition, the TaxJar team of 200 employees will be joining Stripe.

Stripe was founded by Tipperary brothers Patrick and John Collison in 2010.

In March this year a new fundraising round of $600m (€502m) brought its valuation to $95bn (€80bn).

Stripe employs over 300 people in its Dublin engineering hub at present, which also serves as the international headquarters of the business.

Following its latest funding round last month the company said it is to add “at least” 1,000 jobs in Dublin over the next five years.