Strap in: Latest Apple Watches match style with function

Face front: The Watch SE&rsquo;s screen size is now even bigger Expand

Face front: The Watch SE&rsquo;s screen size is now even bigger

Adrian Weckler

Apple unveiled two new Apple Watches, the Watch SE and the Watch Series 6.

The 'affordable' Watch SE (from €294) uses the same size screen (40mm or 44mm) as recent higher-end models, from the Series 4 through to the Series 6. Meanwhile, the new Series 6 (from €422) adds a new oxygen-measurement sensor for additional fitness and health monitoring applications. The other main distinction of the flagship model is that it alone has an ECG sensor and - crucially - the 'always on' technology that keeps the Watch display visible at all times without running the battery down.

But the Watch SE isn't the cheapest Apple Watch. That title goes to the Series 3 model which, thanks to the SE's introduction, now has a lower price of €215, the cheapest price ever for an Apple Watch.