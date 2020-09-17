Strap in: Latest Apple Watches match style with function

Apple unveiled two new Apple Watches, the Watch SE and the Watch Series 6.

The 'affordable' Watch SE (from €294) uses the same size screen (40mm or 44mm) as recent higher-end models, from the Series 4 through to the Series 6. Meanwhile, the new Series 6 (from €422) adds a new oxygen-measurement sensor for additional fitness and health monitoring applications. The other main distinction of the flagship model is that it alone has an ECG sensor and - crucially - the 'always on' technology that keeps the Watch display visible at all times without running the battery down.

But the Watch SE isn't the cheapest Apple Watch. That title goes to the Series 3 model which, thanks to the SE's introduction, now has a lower price of €215, the cheapest price ever for an Apple Watch.

But it would seem that, for most people, the lure of a bargain in the Series 3 isn't worth it in the long run compared to the Watch SE model, especially when there's only €80 in the difference.

Here are four reasons why.

1. The screen size: The Watch SE gets considerably more screen real estate from the frame of the device than the Series 3 model. That's because the Series 3 was the last model to use slightly thicker bezels. In plain English, it means that while both Watch models look similarly sized when you're putting them on your wrist, you'll see about 30pc more on the display of the newer model. That's a huge difference. It also means that you can get the more affordable 40mm model instead of the 44mm model and still see an awful lot.

2. Better power management: This can be important, too. The new SE uses an engine that delivers up to twice the performance speed as the Series 3.

3. It comes with a much bigger selection of colours and straps: Watches are as much about aesthetics as function. The Series 3 comes with only a black or white sports rubber band when you buy it. Yes, you can buy plenty of others on Apple's site, but the SE model comes with way more choice. Not only can you buy a far wider range of straps with the initial Watch purchase, but you can also pick additional colours (mainly gold) for the Watch casing itself.

4. It has better speakers: You may not think this will be important, but you may find that it's handy to take a call quickly. On the sensors front, while the Watch SE doesn't have the ECG of the outgoing Series 5 model (and new top Series 6 version), it does offer most of the other important sensors for fitness and health. To be fair, the Series 3 has most of these, too.