Staying the course with the right tech for college

So much is unsure about the post-Covid learning environment, writes Adrian Weckler, that having the right tools at your disposal is critical to doing your best at third level

Before you think of buying anything, an important factor to note is that many of the most popular brands - like Apple, Dell and Microsoft - offer student discounts that sometimes get you up to 15pc off a laptop, monitor or accessory Expand

Adrian Weckler

Gearing up for college in 2020 is strange. Many students don't know whether, or for how long, they'll actually be turning up to their institution. That puts an even greater need for flexibility in the tech tools they pick.

Below, I've picked some of the most useful laptops, tablets, connectivity and health gadgets, as well as some tips and tricks, that a college student might look for.

Before you think of buying anything, an important factor to note is that many of the most popular brands - like Apple, Dell and Microsoft - offer student discounts that sometimes get you up to 15pc off a laptop, monitor or accessory. For Dell products, for example, you'll get 5pc off Inspiron laptops or 10pc off XPS and Alienware laptops. You also get 10pc off monitors and 20pc off things like keyboards and mice. Microsoft gives between 10pc and 15pc off its laptops and two-in-one devices, like the Surface Pro. Apple is a little tighter, but still gives 5pc discounts for devices like the MacBook Air.