Staying the course with the right tech for college

Gearing up for college in 2020 is strange. Many students don't know whether, or for how long, they'll actually be turning up to their institution. That puts an even greater need for flexibility in the tech tools they pick.

Below, I've picked some of the most useful laptops, tablets, connectivity and health gadgets, as well as some tips and tricks, that a college student might look for.

Before you think of buying anything, an important factor to note is that many of the most popular brands - like Apple, Dell and Microsoft - offer student discounts that sometimes get you up to 15pc off a laptop, monitor or accessory. For Dell products, for example, you'll get 5pc off Inspiron laptops or 10pc off XPS and Alienware laptops. You also get 10pc off monitors and 20pc off things like keyboards and mice. Microsoft gives between 10pc and 15pc off its laptops and two-in-one devices, like the Surface Pro. Apple is a little tighter, but still gives 5pc discounts for devices like the MacBook Air.

1. THE LAPTOPS OR 'PRO' TABLETS

A laptop or 'pro' tablet may be the single most important tech tool a third-level student uses over the period of their course. It needs to be reliable, tolerably fast and comfortable to type on (or write).

For those with lots of money, there are umpteen great options such as Apple's MacBook Pro and Dell's XPS. For those who want to maximise their euro's impact, here are three different choices.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9 €1,083 from Apple Store

A growing number of college students are starting to use iPad Pro tablets. The draw is that they have larger screens, can multitask reasonably well and have amazing battery life, as well as great power. There are also few software things that can't now be done on an iPad, either through a dedicated app or cloud access on a browser.

There are actually a few models to choose from, but the 12.9-inch model is undoubtedly the best. It excels in almost every department, from the screen to its speed and its ability to be charged from any kind of portable battery device. Microsoft apps work really well on it now and you can print from it easily on just about any modern printer. They also now work with an external mouse or keyboard cases that have touchpads, while the latest Apple Pencil styluses recharge by magnetically snapping onto the side of the unit.

If this isn't budget-friendly (you'll be shelling out another €100 to €200 for a keyboard case), a cheaper alternative is the iPad Air (€580 without a keyboard case), which has a 10.5-inch screen. It's basically a renamed version of the last generation of the iPad Pro. It works very well and has almost all of the same functionality, although a 10.5-inch screen may not suit if it's to be your main computer display over a three-year period. It might be different if you're using a larger PC at home.

Microsoft Surface Pro X €1,052 from Microsoft Store

If you like the idea of a touchscreen tablet but really feel you need to have an actual Windows laptop, this is your machine. The Surface Pro X is almost the same machine as the 'regular' Surface Pro 7 in that both are two-in-one touchscreen devices with detachable keyboards (bought separately) and can be used with stylus pens.

However, the Pro X has an edge. First, its screen is about 10pc bigger, which becomes critical when you're leaning on a laptop a lot. This is especially relevant because the overall size of the device isn't bigger than the regular Surface Pro machines - it's just that there are thinner bezels on the Pro X. Second, it's slimmer than the Surface Pro 7, making it easier to slide into bags.

The only real compromise is that the chip in the Pro X isn't quite as powerful as that in the Pro 7, but for 99pc of students, this wouldn't be a problem. I can't say the same for the Surface Go 2, a cheaper (from around €600), smaller version of this laptop. While it's a nice little machine, it's not suitable (or powerful enough) as a main laptop for a college student.

Microsoft Surface Pro X

Microsoft Surface Pro X

Asus X409JA 14 €599 from Currys

If the €1,000-plus budget of the previous two models is out of bounds and you're looking for something that isn't flashy but that will do reasonably well for the three years to come, this is a decent, affordable option.

For €599, you get the minimum power you'll need (an Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of Ram) and an adequate amount of storage (512GB). The 14-inch laptop also has a decent amount of ports, including legacy connections for USB keys or external devices you might still have that use old-fashioned USB-A ports.

2. THE STRESS AND CONCENTRATION GADGET

Fitbit Sense (€329)

With all of the uncertainty over classes, attendance and exams in the coming months, one thing to keep an eye on is stress. Fitbit's brand new Sense smartwatch is designed to do exactly this. It's the first major smartwatch to add a stress sensor to all of the other things you'd expect your health-oriented smartwatch to do. It does this through the addition of what it calls an electrodermal activity sensor around the screen. Put your hand over this and it will 'read' your stress levels using a combination of the sensor and its algorithms. It will also take a rough temperature from you, too - enough to detect whether you're higher or lower than usual, which may be helpful if you're wondering about a fever.

The Sense also has an ECG sensor, although this has yet to be approved for use by European regulators. Apple's Watch introduced this concept a couple of years ago and it took about a year for approval to be given here.

Those who sign up to Fitbit Premium now get to track their heart rate 'variability', their breathing rate, skin temperature variation and other metrics.

Otherwise, the Fitbit Sense is a pretty decent smartwatch. It has a microphone and a speaker, meaning that you can make or take calls on it (through an Android phone) if your handset is within its Bluetooth range.

It includes Google Assistant as well as Amazon Alexa while it also has built-in GPS and the ability to store and play songs from some services (like Deezer) offline. However, it can only stream Spotify through your phone.

Fitbit Pay is on-board, too, while it's swim-proof to 50 metres' depth. You'll get around five to six days' battery life between charges, although this will almost certainly be lower if the device's built-in GPS is used.

Fitbit Sense

Fitbit Sense

Sony 1000XM3 €279 from Harvey Norman

One of the most underrated tech tools for concentration and studying is a pair of noise-cancelling headphones. When you turn the active noise-cancellation feature on, it's amazing how much external noise is cut out, letting you get on with whatever you're trying to focus on. It's especially valuable for those with noise sensitivity problems.

Not all noise-cancelling headphones are the same, however. Forget about wireless in-ear buds, for a start - as handy as they are, any claimed noise-cancellation functionality is marginal. You need an overhead pair with cups that go right over your ear. So don't get 'on ear' headphones if you want the noise cancellation to work. While you'll get reasonable pairs from about €80 up, the best choice is Sony's wireless 1000XM3 (€279 from Harvey Norman). This is last year's high-end noise-cancelling headphone set and they are absolutely magnificent at blocking sound out. They also do a fantastic job for music audio quality, too.

3. THE AFFORDABLE COLLEGE SMARTPHONE

Everyone is aware of iPhones and high-end Samsungs. But they often cost around €1,000. With so many other tech costs to consider, is there a decent smartphone that will keep a college student in the game without costing a fortune? There are actually a few.

Google Pixel 4a (€389)

This smartphone is really impressive for what you're paying. It costs €100 less than the cheapest iPhone (SE), yet has a bigger, better screen, better battery life, way more storage and at least as good a camera. Its 5.8-inch bezel-less display is a high-end Oled variant, which means it's very pleasing to look at and is capable of richer, more subtle resolution than any other screen in this price range. It's rare to get this kind of display on a phone at this price. It's about the same size and has the same type of appearance as the screen of an iPhone 11 Pro.

It's very competitively priced, too - some of its direct competitors, like Samsung's Galaxy A71, cost €100 more. I highly recommend it.

Nokia 5.3 €179 from Harvey Norman

The Nokia 5.3 is for those on an even tighter budget. This may be the best value ultra-affordable smartphone out there right now. With a price tag of around a fifth that of your typical flagship handset, it's a large-screen, slim, nicely designed phone that has enough power to get you through the day.

The shape and finish is its main highlight. This looks and feels far beyond its sub-€200 price level. Although there's a slim bezel around the 6.5-inch display, it's very nicely tapered off in a slight (non-touch) curve. This is usually the kind of thing that you'll only find on much higher-end phones. The inclusion of biometric security on this phone is impressive at this price point, even if the face recognition system is wobbly (the fingerprint reader on the back is more reliable).

The battery life is also good for an ultra-budget phone, at 4,000mAh. Its engine and storage specifications are more than reasonable for a phone at this price point - a generous 64GB of internal storage can be augmented with a memory card slot.

The performance of the two main rear cameras (a 13-megapixel 1x wide and 5-megapixel 0.5x ultrawide) is average, but adequate. It even has an FM radio built in for those who feel they can't rely on apps or streaming. However, this only works if you physically plug in a set of earphones, as they act as an antenna of sorts.

4. THE WIFI SOLVER

This is the first year that thousands of third-level students may be told to work from home. If 'home' is somewhere with middling to poor broadband, there may be connectivity challenges. This is especially the case in rural areas, where standalone homes tend to be bigger or more spread out, leading to weaker reception in the farther rooms. Here is where wifi extenders and 'mesh' wifi systems come in very useful.

Google Nest Wifi €259 from Store.google.com

Probably the best, easiest-to-install overall system right now, it comes in two units, a main router and a 'point'. The router plugs into your main broadband connection. The 'point' unit can then be placed anywhere up to 10 metres from the original point (assuming you don't have thick, lead-lined walls). That 'point', by the way, is now also a fully functioning smart speaker using Google's Assistant. In other words, you can ask it the weather, the news, for an alarm or a music selection.

The speaker is absolutely decent for what it is - it projects clearly and with a reasonable amount of bass in it. It works well as a radio, for example. The whole system works using a 'mesh' wifi network, which means that you can add extra 'points' throughout the house, or even out into a home office in the back garden.

The idea is that you get as close to the strength of the original broadband speed as possible from the 'point'. The Nest Wifi replaces the (still decent) Google Wifi kit. If you happen to already own an older Google Wifi unit, you don't need to buy the full kit - the 'point' part of it can be bought separately for €139. This then works fine with your existing Google Wifi router. The main advantage of the new kit over the old one is that it spreads the signal more widely.

And it's easy to install, too. There's no entering a system app to find out whether you're using optimum frequencies - Google's tech handles it all for you.

That said, you're paying a slight premium for it here. There are other decent extender kits you can buy from companies like Linksys and Netgear. Many of them are cheaper, although none of them are quite as easy to set up as Google's kit. (And none of them have the voice-activated Assistant built in, either.)

Google Nest wifi

Google Nest wifi

5. THE PRINTER

Amazingly, some college courses still look for printed submissions when it comes to large assignments. There are two key factors when choosing a printer. The first is not to spend much money at all: the number of pages per minute it prints, or the colour range, is irrelevant given how relatively rarely you're likely to use it. The second factor is ink - try to check how much ink refills cost before you buy one. Ultimately, this is the real cost of a printer with the initial price heavily subsidised in the hope you'll come back and pay €30 for additional ink cartridges.

All that said, it's hard to go wrong with HP on both the affordability and technology. A decent entry-level model is its Envy 5020 machine (€59), which scans and copies, as well as prints in several colours. It connects to your home wifi which means you can print to it from any laptop, tablet or phone, as long as they're using the same wifi connection. It's a decent, reliable machine.

6. THE ACCESSORIES, TOOLS AND UTILITIES

Paperlike (€34 from Paperlike.com)

Using your tablet or iPad to write on has come on in leaps and bounds, thanks to better, more accurate styluses and more sensitive screens. But one issue that some people have is the 'slippiness' of the screen itself when writing - there's less resistance against your stylus as there would naturally be with paper. One helpful answer to this is a thin screen protector that also mimics the physical feedback of paper when you're writing on it.

Paperlike is one of the best examples out there. It's designed primarily for iPads (all sizes) and is designed so that you have just the right amount of friction and stroke resistance that might make you think you were drawing or writing on paper.

The speech transcription tool

There are a few tools that translate voice to text quite well when the phone is used as a microphone. Microsoft has just launched one called Transcribe that works in Microsoft Word. The one I use is Otter. It's a free app for any phone or tablet and it also works through a laptop browser. You get 600 minutes per month for free. For more, you pay a monthly subscription. It can transcribe voices live or through imported audio files. It's about 70pc to 90pc accurate with Irish accents.

The phone setting to fix eye strain

One problem that students, maybe more than anyone, might suffer from is staring at your phone or tablet late into the night - especially in bed. If you're going to do that, you can at least try to limit the sleep disruption by adjusting the 'blue light' settings on your device. Blue or blueish light from a screen is known to be more damaging in long screen sittings. The way to adjust this on iPhone or iPad is to go into 'settings' and then to 'display and brightness'. You'll see a sub-setting there called 'Night Shift'. When tapped on, this automatically 'warms' the colours on your screen after dark to help you sleep better after you're finished looking at the display. You can even manually adjust the 'warmth' of the display to your own liking.

On Samsung phones and tablets, if you swipe down from the top of the phone, you'll see a setting shortcut called 'blue light filter'. This does a similar job in 'warming' the colour of the screen up for night-time viewing.