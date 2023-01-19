State neglecting ‘private wires’ to ease energy demand from data centres, solar body claims

Data centres could be empowered to improve their own energy supply, according to the Irish Solar Energy Association

The government has failed to take ‘private wires’ into proper consideration for large-scale energy demand, according to the Irish Solar Energy Association.

The organisation claims that the state has ignored the potential of ‘private wires’ to connect demand to supply for large energy consumers such as data centres.

Private wires are private localised electricity grids which allow energy users to connect directly to the source of electricity generation, bypassing the national grid.

The ISEA says that, although the technology is in widespread use in Northern Ireland, Britain and many EU countries, is it impractical to use here because of shortfalls in current legislation.

“Eyes have been opened in recent months to the growing crisis we have in this country regarding excess demand for electricity,” said Conall Bolger, CEO of the ISEA.

“We are also constrained by the capacity of our national grid which cannot transmit an infinite amount of electricity.”

According to Central Statistics Office figures, 14pc of all electricity demand in Ireland in 2021 was driven by data centres. Data centres have been criticised as being energy hogs, with some politicians calling for restrictions on the sector’s growth.

“This industry, along with other large energy users, are often vilified for the pressure this creates on the national grid, but they could and should be empowered to resolve this,” said Mr Bolger.

“However, the current restrictions tie far more of the demand of large energy users to the national grid than needs to be the case. Adopting a more progressive approach to private wires would allow those large energy users, including data centres and manufacturers, to connect directly to their own renewable energy sources.”

He said that the July 2022 government statement on the role of data centres in Ireland’s official enterprise strategy noted a preference for data centres supported by a private wire. “It is hard for a provider to meet a preference that is extremely limited by law,” he said.

“Private wires allow new renewable sources of energy to be built nearby, such as across a road, and still connect directly to the energy user. It is an arbitrary and needless restriction that a boundary drawn on a map can restrict what is a perfectly safe practice and one that is commonplace in many other countries.”



