Spotify hikes monthly prices in Ireland

Spotify is raising some of its subscription prices for Irish users

Spotify is raising the price of its family subscriptions from €14.99 to €17.99 per month, also increasing its ‘duo’ package from €12.49 to €13.99.

The 20pc hike, which will be implemented from May, comes at the same time that founder Daniel Ek says he wants to make a bid for Arsenal football club.

However, the two things are unlikely to be related, as Spotify indicated in late 2020 that it would be raising prices on some of its services in 2021.

The price hike could give Apple an advantage as it is leaving its ‘family’ price plan at €14.99 for the time being.

2020 and 2021 are seeing sharp rises in some online entertainment subscription services as providers such as Netflix, Amazon, Disney and Spotify battle to bankroll production and content budgets.

Earlier this year, Netflix increased its premium monthly subscription by €2 per month (to €17.99) and its standard offer by €1 per month (to €12.99).

Disney Plus is currently rolling out the steepest price increase of all, from €6.99 to €8.99 per month, a 29pc increase.



