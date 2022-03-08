Spotify down: Music streaming service says it is investigating problem as some users say they are locked out

Daniel Ek, chief executive and co-founder of Spotify. Photo by Akio Kon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Spotify has stopped working for some users.

The music streaming service has crashed and users are unable to play songs or use the platform, they said.

Users were logged out and unable to get back in, they reported. Some said the app had claimed their account had been deleted.

Spotify acknowledged the issue on Twitter – though it did not give any information about when it might be fixed or what had gone wrong.

“Something’s not quite right, and we’re looking into it,” it wrote. “Thanks for your reports!”

It also encouraged users affected by the problems to check its help pages. But that link was showing errors too, as was the rest of Spotify’s website.

More to follow...