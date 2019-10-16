Sky settles High Court case with telecoms regulator over Eir broadband costs

Sky Ireland has settled a case with the telecoms regulator Comreg over access rates to Eir’s fibre broadband network.

The satellite and telecoms firm had taken legal action against Comreg for what it called competition-killing access charges to Eir’s growing fibre broadband network around the country.

Sky had claimed that allowing Eir to charge rival firms €170 to connect to the Eir network, so that those rival firms could resell the fibre broadband to their own customers, put rivals at an unfair advantage and would kill competition.

Sky had said that the cost was putting its own broadband expansion plans on hold.

However, the case has now been settled between the two parties. A comment is expected from Comreg and Sky shortly.

Online Editors