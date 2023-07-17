Sky launches new wifi TV service from a dongle

Sky Stream offers higher resolution than the company’s Now TV streaming service and comes with a physical ‘puck’.

The service, Sky Stream, has largely the same user experience as the company’s all-in-one Sky Glass telly service but works with any existing television or monitor instead of having to buy a branded Sky set.

The dongle, which Sky calls a ‘puck’, is plugged into the TV’s HDMI port and requires 10Mbs broadband wifi for standard high definition or 25Mbs for 4K (also called ‘UHD’).

It shows both live TV and on-demand content and costs from €30 on a 12-month contract or from €35 on a rolling monthly subscription that can be cancelled. 4K costs €10 per month extra. Sports and movies also cost more while there’s an additional €50 ‘set up fee’ for existing Sky customers. A low resolution Netflix subscription is included in the price, with €6 or €12 extra charged for normal 4K and multiple-screen options. Other streaming services, such as Disney, Amazon and Paramount, are also available.

Sky currently also has a slightly cheaper streaming service called Now (formerly called Now TV), which shows much of the same content online or on a TV from any dongle or set-top box, including Apple TV, Amazon’s Fire TV or Google’s Chromecast. However, it doesn’t offer 4K.

Now TV can be used outside the home, though, while Sky Stream cannot, being limited to the subscriber’s address. Those who want to watch their Sky Stream subscription outside the home can use Sky Go, which is another online streaming service for people with regular Sky TV subscriptions.

Sky Stream also supports a version of recording that lets you ‘playlist’ items to be watched later from the cloud. And it will allow you to fast forward through ads for €6 per month, discounted for the first year.