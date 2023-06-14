Sky fined €54,000 by Irish telecoms regulator for making it harder to switch to competitors

The company paid the fine in lieu of prosecution.

Sky has been fined €54,000 by Ireland’s telecoms regulator for making it harder for customers to switch services.

The fine, agreed in lieu of prosecution, came after complaints from customers and a Comreg investigation that found Sky failed to put the numbers required to switch service providers on customers’ bills.

This led to some Sky customers contacting the regulator, saying they were having difficulty in switching providers.

“Following an investigation, ComReg found that Sky had failed to include consumer references on customers’ bills in respect of the customers’ online bills and some customers’ paper bills,” said the regulator, in a statement.

“Sky confirmed that the issue with online bills was resolved in April 2021 and the issue with paper bills was resolved in December 2022.”

Sky is the biggest pay-TV provider in the country, with about twice as many customers as its nearest rival, Virgin Media.

It is also the fourth largest broadband provider, with 15pc of the market.