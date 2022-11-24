| 4.5°C Dublin

Should we give up Whatsapp? Signal's CEO says there's no compromise to be made over chat privacy

The former Google employee says the history of the powerful doing pervasive surveillance on those with less power ‘almost always ends up badly for those with less power’

Signal President Meredith Whittaker says the firm is a non-profit and so is not driven by revenue growth. Photo: Horacio Villalobos/Getty Images Expand
Adrian Weckler Twitter Email

Would you move to a ‘secure’ and ‘private’ messaging app such as Signal?

Or do the benefits you hear associated with it clash with pragmatic questions over your friend groups and online communities mostly being on WhatsApp?

