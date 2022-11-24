Should we give up Whatsapp? Signal's CEO says there's no compromise to be made over chat privacy

Would you move to a ‘secure’ and ‘private’ messaging app such as Signal?

Or do the benefits you hear associated with it clash with pragmatic questions over your friend groups and online communities mostly being on WhatsApp?

It’s an evergreen question that resurfaces every time there’s a scandal over a data breach, an exposed government surveillance sweep or a change in privacy conditions from the big tech company whose service you use, when fears of your personal details being used for ads somewhere else online are resurrected.

And each time this question bubbles up, Signal is one of the first apps mentioned as a prime alternative. The US-headquartered service seems to check a lot of boxes. It’s fully-encrypted and doesn’t make money from any kind of advertising or customer monetisation, so you’re not ‘the product’. Instead, it depends completely on donations from users and large benefactors, such as, ironically, WhatsApp founder Brian Acton.

It also doesn’t come with some of the baggage that the other prominent privacy messaging app, Telegram has; it’s not indelibly associated with extreme political groups or hate speech.

Maybe most importantly, it now has features like group messaging and even, just launched, Stories, to let you use it in a quasi social media way.

Is all of this enough to make you consider switching to it as your primary replacement for WhatsApp or iMessage?

Meredith Whittaker thinks it should be. The president of Signal knows that a messaging app can’t appeal to large swathes of ordinary people simply based on the singular promise of privacy.

“We are attentive to that fact,” she says, speaking to today’s episode of the Irish Independent’s Big Tech Show.

“We’re not in the business of prescribing how people communicate, we're in the business of giving them an option to communicate privately.”

Its new Stories feature does just that, letting people share ephemeral updates that disappear in 24 hours.

“And you don't see a string of endless ads,” she says. “It really is private. It's just you and your friends.”

If there’s anyone who might have a good idea of how to walk the line between popular, company-enhancing features and privacy, it might be Ms Whittaker.

A former New York University professor and advisor to the US Federal Trade Commission on artificial intelligence, she is still most famous for helping to lead mass walkouts at Google in 2018 over sexual harassment policies and unethical contracts with the military. This was a big deal, as she had been with the tech giant for over a decade, where she founded its Open Research Group.

I did what anyone in my position would have done, to speak up and say no

“I regret nothing,” she says about that life-changing episode.

“I had a duty to my integrity. When I learned about some of these unethical contracts, when I learned about the secretive decisions that were happening behind closed doors to build AI for the US Department of Defense's drone program, I felt I could not make my name researching the ethics and consequences of AI while standing by and allowing that to happen. So I think I did what anyone in my position would have done, to speak up and say no.”

The public stand Ms Whittaker took earned public plaudits, but also negative consequences within the company, she later said. She left Google in 2019 to focus on her research into artificial intelligence and ethics, and also to pursue “an accountable tech industry”.

Earlier this year, she was appointed president of Signal. Since then, she has articulated strong public positions in favour of privacy within communications, arguing that it is a fundamental protection against a myriad of abuses that lurk in the ether.

Within the tech industry, privacy is – in public, at least – considered a noble and uncontroversial thing.

In wider political circles, it can be a more controversial position. Whenever a terrorist atrocity occurs or a new wave of illegal child sexual exploitation imagery is uncovered, the tech industry’s ‘absolute privacy’ goals are publicly challenged.

Encryption, critics say, makes logistics far too easy for criminals and far too hard for those protecting the rest of society.

In recent years, this tension has most famously culminated in high-profile standoffs between companies such as Apple and authorities ranging from the FBI to the British government to Chinese authorities. Conclusions have varied from an outright defence of encryption to questionable compromises.

In Ireland, this newspaper first published calls from Garda Commissioner Drew Harris for ‘backdoor access’ to messaging services, purportedly in the name of fighting crime. The call elicited sympathy from some politicians but was roundly rejected by others.

What’s Ms Whittaker’s response to those who paint encryption as an extreme and problematic position?

“You know, we've seen this kind of magical thinking before around breaking encryption under the pretext of bad people using it,” she says.

“But you can't break encryption for one purpose and not for every other. It either works or it is broken for everyone. And I don't think it is defensible to assume that we are supporting democracy or that there is any sort of liberatory rationale to having an entire world subjected to pervasive state and corporate surveillance. The history of the powerful doing pervasive surveillance on those with less power almost always ends up badly for those with less power.”

Cynics sometimes argue that the idea of such true privacy may already be moot. States, they argue, already surveil almost whatever data they want in our lives, as evidenced by an unending number of exposes from Edward Snowden’s revelations to commercial Pegasus spyware.

Ms Whittaker doesn’t think much of such assumptions and theories as a basis of folding on encryption.

“I think that point you just made [assumed state surveillance] emphasises how important it is to ensure that people have a truly private means to communicate with each other,” she says.

“Yes, there is pervasive surveillance. Yes, it has grown in orders of magnitude over the last 20 years. But I don't think there's any argument that we can seriously make that a world in which people can't communicate privately and safely about their most intimate thoughts is a better world than one where those in power, whatever regime they're representing, are able to monitor and use surveillance for whatever purposes they want. A world with no privacy is a world where the status quo is locked in forever.”

Can’t we trust regulatory checks and balances, though?

The US government, in its endlessly cyclical dispute with the European Union over transatlantic data flows, has now promised that Europeans will have a more effective means of appeal to US authorities over potentially unlawful surveillance.

This, it argues, means it can continue its security protocol of reserving the right to surveil anyone it wants (to prevent crime) and, crucially, keep those transatlantic data flows going until the next European Court of Justice case strikes them down for inadequacy.

Is it a credible compromise, where privacy and security laws clash, to step back from technical privacy guarantees and rely instead on civil institutions and procedures to adjudicate on whether an alleged invasion of privacy is fair and proportionate?

“It has not been proven credible by history,” says Ms Whittaker.

“I think we can look at everything from the history of [US] FISA courts after 911 to the history of authoritarian regimes. We also really need to take seriously what happens if this massive apparatus for surveillance that has been built by private companies, who are routinely compelled to share data with governments, falls into the hands of truly authoritarian regimes.”

If the data collected is with big tech, they can do whatever they want with it

Examples abound, she says, from East Germany’s Stasi to more modern surveillance systems that track and oppress minority groups.

“So I don't think there's any history that backs up that assertion [that it’s reasonable to rely on civil checks and balances]. It's, again, a sort of magical, wishful thinking that does not augur well with reality.”

Powerful bodies, she adds, aren’t always state actors.

“If the data collected is with big tech, they can do whatever they want with it. They can use it to train an AI algorithm that will then perhaps be used to determine if you get a loan, or if you get healthcare. They can use it to create employee monitoring software that will watch you while you work and give you a score that may reduce your pay or may even get you fired. There are a huge number of possibilities of where that data goes and how it's used to affect your lives. And one of the troubling dynamics here is that you and I, from whom this data is collected and about whom this data is created, often have no idea where it goes.”

In Europe, though, we have become used to thinking that we are somewhat better protected than other parts of the world. We have GDPR. We have the European Court of Justice. And we have a political and administrative class that believes itself to be above the seductive spells cast by US tech giants. Are we right?

“I think Europe has certainly been leading,” says Ms Whittaker. But if I'm going to be real about it, I think there’s a tension at the heart of it. A lot of the tech regulations I see over the last 20 years coming out of Europe are kind of trying to have it both ways. They’re trying to grow an indigenous tech ecosystem to compete with the US and China, while at the same time prevent big tech companies from outside of Europe from perpetrating these privacy harms on the population. And again, it's kind of magical thinking to think you can have it both ways. A lot of the regulation bears the marks of both big tech lobbying, which they're doing fiercely in Brussels, and the desire to have our own big tech, which oftentimes dilutes and confuses the intention of these regulations.”

In some cases, she says, the outcomes in Europe come across as simply daft.

“No one is helped by a cookie pop-up on every website every time you visit,” she says. “The things we need to do online, like checking in for a flight, aren't optional most of the time. It's not looking at the full context and the way that these technologies have actually infiltrated these core functions and institutions of life. I think that we need a more holistic set of approaches that look at where we want to go and how we want to restructure the tech economy.”

But all of that is public policy, big fights that rage in the corridors of Brussels, Washington, Beijing and Palo Alto. Back in the land of regular smartphone users, the choice remains – is Signal a viable alternative to, say, WhatsApp?

Ms Whittaker gives Meta’s messaging service some kudos for its “state of the art” encryption, albeit based on a “protocol that we developed”.

There’s a big ‘but’, though.

“The encryption is great, but they collect metadata,” she says, “They collect information about who you are, who you're talking to, who's in a group and what your profile is. This is very powerful information that can do a lot of work. Especially because another essential difference is that WhatsApp is owned by Facebook [Meta]. On the other hand, Signal is a non-profit. So we are not driven by goals of infinite growth and revenue forever. And we can't be acquired. We're not looking to continually grow our user base and our engagement. We have very, very different incentives.”

To hear the full interview with Signal president Meredith Whittaker, download or stream today’s episode of The Big Tech Show from any podcast platform.