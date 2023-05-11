Self-destructing plastic is the key to future growth for green-tech firm Polymateria

Irish CEO Niall Dunne says the company has big plans for expansion following £20m fundraise

“We have 59 people, and we will be about 80 towards the end of this year,’ says Polymateria chief executive Niall Dunne. Photo: World Economic Forum/Sikarin Thanachaiary

Paul O'Donoghue

Niall Dunne takes issue with two facts on his Wikipedia page. One true, one false.