| 2.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Second broadband tender may be needed as 100,000 homes left in slow lane

EU target of 100Mbs may need new tender, NBI chief says

Rural connections: The NBP aims to connect over a million people to high-speed broadband. Photo: Julien Behal Expand

Close

Rural connections: The NBP aims to connect over a million people to high-speed broadband. Photo: Julien Behal

Rural connections: The NBP aims to connect over a million people to high-speed broadband. Photo: Julien Behal

Rural connections: The NBP aims to connect over a million people to high-speed broadband. Photo: Julien Behal

Adrian Weckler Twitter Email

A second National Broadband-style scheme may be needed to get more homes and businesses up to speeds the EU says are needed to future-proof infrastructure.

At least 100,000 Irish homes that did not qualify for the State-subsidised National Broadband Plan (NBP) have broadband service below the EU's target speed of 100Mbs by 2025.

The National Broadband Plan only connects households under 30Mbs.

Privacy