Samsung's new folding phone, the Galaxy Z Fold 2, costs over €2,000

Samsung has unveiled its latest high end folding phone, the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

It is one of the most expensive smartphones ever released, with a price tag of €2,065 in Ireland.

The device has a normal looking front-facing vertical display that’s 6.2-inches in diameter. However, it folds out to reveal a 7.6-inch square screen.

It is being pitched at ‘power users’, as well as those who want the latest and greatest form factor in a smartphone.

Other than obvious uses such as watching videos in a slightly bigger size, the folded-out format can be used as a dual-screen for Microsoft Outlook email, like a laptop, with sender details on the left side and the email content on the right side.

Samsung says that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 can run three apps at a time, meaning that you can watch a video while browsing the web, posting on social media or doing email at the same time.

With a strengthened hinge, it can also ‘sit up’ by itself for use during video calls.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 has three 12-megapixel cameras, constituting normal (1x), ultrawide (0.5x) and telephoto (2x) lenses.

It comes with 256GB of storage and 12GB of Ram with a Snapdragon 865 Plus chip for power and speed.

The battery, while large at 4,500mAh, is unlikely to be one of the longest lasting on the market, given the huge size and high 120hz refresh rate of the inner screen.

Samsung is hoping that this model doesn’t experience the same difficulties as its first attempt at the Galaxy Fold. It had to withdraw that model from circulation after early reviewers found several flaws in it.

Online Editors