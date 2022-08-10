Samsung unveils latest Galaxy Z Fold4 and Flip4 phones

Samsung has unveiled its newest folding phones, as well as two updated Galaxy Watch models and a new ‘pro’ version of its Galaxy Buds.

At its ‘Unpacked’ conference today, the centrepiece of the launch was the Galaxy Z Flip4 (from €1,139) and Galaxy Z Fold4 (from €1,909), both of which have a number of upgrades over last year’s corresponding models.

The larger Galaxy Z Fold4 folds out from its 6.2-inch form into a 7.6-inch square display with a high-end 120hz screen. It’s designed to be used with Samsung’s S-Pen stylus and is being pitched mainly as a multitasking work-friendly device that supports several different apps or windows being open at the same time.

To this end, it has a new taskbar at the bottom of the display that allows for quick switching between apps.

It has a slimmer hinge than last year’s model as well as tougher glass and a faster chip. It also has improved cameras thanks to a 23pc brighter sensor, a 50-megapixel main lens and a 3x telephoto lens that supports Samsung’s 30x ‘space zoom’ mode.

Its battery is 4,400mAh and it comes with 12GB of Ram with a choice of 256GB, 512GB or 1TB of storage.

The smaller, more popular Galaxy Z Flip4 opens up into a 6.7-inch 120Hz display. It also has a 1.9-inch mini-display on the cover.

Its main camera sensor has been upgraded to be 63pc brighter, supporting a 12-megapixel main wide lens and a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens. it does not have a separate zoom lens.

It packs a 3,700mAh battery — which is larger than its predecessor — 8GB of Ram and a choice of 128GB, 256GB or 512GB of storage. It comes in purple, blue, ‘graphite’ or ‘pink gold’ colours.

The Flip4 accounts for 70pc of Samsung’s folding phone sales, the company says, while Samsung’s sales of foldables in Ireland has risen seven-fold so far this year. Globally, the market segment has tripled in the last year to between 8m and 10m, according to different analysts.

Samsung is currently the only mainstream smartphone company marketing folding phones in Europe, accounting for some 90pc of industry sales. Apple remains non-committal while the only other potential major competitor, Huawei, was banned from selling phones in the West. The result is that folding phones are still under 3pc of global shipments.

In Ireland, Samsung has sold around 600,000 “premium” phones — Galaxy S or Note models — in the last four years. It has just over 40pc market share, behind Apple.