Samsung unveils Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 at lower prices

The front screen is 6.2 inches while the folded-out inside display is 7.6 inches

Writing on the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 now comes with an S Pen stylus

Samsung has launched upgraded models to its folding and flip phones.

The flagship Galaxy Z Fold 3 device starts at €1,899, which is €200 cheaper than last year’s version.

However, it remains one of the most expensive smartphones on the market.

The main upgraded feature on the 7.6-inch foldable phone is the addition of Samsung’s S-Pen, making it easier to write notes.

Writing on the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Writing on the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

It also now comes with an IPX8 rating, meaning it’s water and dust resistant. And Samsung has strengthened the aluminium used in the phone’s fame, as well as adding scratch-proof protection to the screen.

Samsung says that it’s certified to be folded and unfolded 200,000 times without being damaged or losing any functionality.

The front screen is 6.2 inches while the folded-out inside display is 7.6 inches

The front screen is 6.2 inches while the folded-out inside display is 7.6 inches

There is no apparent change to the quality of the three rear (wide, ultrawide and telephoto) 12-megapixel cameras from last year’s model, but there is a new under-display 4-megapixel camera, to add to the 10-megapixel selfie camera.

It has a slightly smaller battery, though, than last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 at 4,400mAh.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a separate front-facing display of 6.2 inches, as well as the full 7.6-inch screen when folded out.

The 256GB version costs €1,899 while a 512GB version costs €1,999. Both versions have 12GB of Ram.

Meanwhile, Samsung’s new Z Flip 3 costs €1,099, making it considerably cheaper than the last version of the device. Unfolded, its display is 6.7 inches in size in a vertical, rectangular shape.

It has the new IPX8 water-resistance features of the Z Fold 3, while it now also now has a 120hz display for faster, more fluid swiping and scrolling.

Its battery is 3,300mAh in size, which is on the low end for a device with a screen of this size — Samsung’s S21 models typically have batteries of 4,000mAh or higher.

It comes with two rear 12-megapixel cameras (wide and ultrawide) and a 10-megapixel self-camera.

While the 128GB version costs €1,099, a 256GB version costs €1,149. Both versions have 8GB of Ram.