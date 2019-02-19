Samsung set to unveil new Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus phones

Samsung is set to unveil new Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus phones on Wednesday.

Samsung is set to unveil new Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus phones on Wednesday.

The new S10 will have a 6.1-inch display while the S10 Plus will have a 6.3-inch screen, according to a number of detailed leaks.

The new handsets will feature a new ‘infinity hole punch’ cutout for the front-facing cameras, meaning that there will be no need for a ‘notch’.

Otherwise, the phones will be similar in appearance to last year’s Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus devices, with curved glass at the side and an edge-to-edge display.

The new phones will have three cameras on the back, featuring a telephoto lens, a standard lens and a new wide-angle lens for GoPro-style photos and videos. The cameras will range between 12 and 16 megapixels.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S10 will have one front-facing camera while the S10 Plus will have two.

There will be a big difference in battery size between the two handsets, according to the leaks.

The standard S10 will have a relatively modest 3,100mAh battery while the Galaxy S10 Plus will pack in a 4,100mAh battery, making it the largest battery on the market.

Under the hood, Samsung may boost the S10 Plus’s power to 12GB of Ram, while the S10 is expected to be announced with 6Gb of Ram.

Samsung is keeping the 3.5mm headphone port, making it the only major phone manufacturer to do so. The handsets will also use USB-C for power.

Samsung may boost the storage on the S10 Plus to 1,000GB, making it the first phone to hold that much data. At present, the iPhone XS comes can be configured with 512GB of storage, the highest in the industry.

Separately, Samsung looks set to announce a pair of AirPod rivals called Galaxy Buds. The in-ear wireless earphones should come with microphones and other sensors. The market for wireless in-ear headphones is booming, with Apple expected to sell 50m AirPod units this year, making it as big a business as its previous iPod range.

Online Editors